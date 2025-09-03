SRF will save CHF 12 million by the end of the year and cut 66 jobs, partly through natural fluctuation. sda

On Wednesday, SRF provided an update on the savings measures already announced. Among other things, the company has to save CHF 12 million, including the reduction of 66 full-time positions.

From 2025, a further 20 million savings will be made due to falling revenues.

Redundancies and early retirements cannot be avoided. Show more

On Wednesday, SRF provided an update on the savings measures already announced. The company will have to save around CHF 12 million by the end of the year. The savings package also includes the reduction of 66 full-time positions. Blue News already reported on this at the beginning of July. More than half of the job cuts can be cushioned by natural fluctuation.

According to the press release, SRF's financial framework will be reduced by a further CHF 20 million in the coming year, mainly due to the significant reduction in the cost-of-living adjustment on the media levy by the federal government, the continued decline in commercial revenues and the rising price level.

The SRF Executive Board has therefore decided to implement the necessary savings via two savings packages as part of the strategic corporate project "SRF 4.0". The adjustments to the offering announced in February 2025 amounting to around CHF 8 million are already being implemented.

Reduction in job cuts could not be prevented

A three-week consultation process took place in the summer on the savings and personnel measures amounting to around CHF 12 million presented in July, in which over 200 employees as well as the SSM trade union expressed their opinions on the planned savings package. Some of these proposals have already been implemented or are part of the planned cost-cutting measures.

The consultation process did not result in a reduction in job cuts. This will take place by the end of the year. Over 60 percent of these can be reduced through natural fluctuation, as SRF will only fill vacant positions very restrictively. Necessary redundancies and early retirements will be announced from September. The SRG social plan will be used for affected employees.