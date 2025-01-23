SRF stations have no longer been broadcasting on FM since January 1. Imago

The switch-off of FM stations has led to a drastic drop in listener numbers at SRF. Private radio stations are benefiting from the situation.

SRG has switched the broadcasting of its radio stations completely from FM to DAB at the end of 2024. This has led to a significant drop in listeners: In the first two weeks of January, the three major German-language stations SRF 1, SRF 2 and SRF 3 lost almost half a million listeners. SRF 1 was particularly affected with a loss of 255,300 listeners. Overall, the net daily reach fell by 23.5 percent.

SRG had originally planned to switch off FM at the end of 2026, but brought this step forward. The decision was met with criticism as, according to a study by the Federal Office of Communications, 33% of the Swiss population still use FM, particularly in their cars. Critics accuse SRG of underestimating the importance of ultra-short wave.

Roger Schawinski, operator of Radio 1, is a prominent critic of the FM switch-off. He sees himself vindicated by the current listener figures and plans to take legal action against the FM ban for private radio stations, as he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

"The biggest media own goal in Switzerland"

Schawinski argues: "This is Switzerland's biggest media own goal of all time - willfully self-inflicted by the SRG."

While SRF stations are losing listeners, some private radio stations are recording growth. Radio 1 increased its listenership by 50 percent to 113,000. Radio Pilatus and Radio 24 also benefited with increases of 20 and 16 percent respectively. These stations continue to broadcast via FM and thus attract listeners who do not use DAB or Internet radio devices.

SRG justifies the FM switch-off with the low use of this technology and the high operating costs of the broadcasting facilities. The funds freed up are to be invested in journalistic content. Nevertheless, the discussion about the future of radio in Switzerland remains lively, particularly in view of the different developments at SRF and private radio stations.

