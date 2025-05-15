  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Agreement signed SRG and publishers announce close cooperation

SDA

15.5.2025 - 10:39

Cooperation instead of competition between SRG and the private media - for example in the area of sports rights (archive photo)
Cooperation instead of competition between SRG and the private media - for example in the area of sports rights (archive photo)
sda

SRG and private publishers will cooperate closely in future. An agreement presented in Lucerne stipulates that SRG will voluntarily scale back its online activities. In return, the publishers will support the fight against the halving initiative.

Keystone-SDA

15.05.2025, 10:39

For the first time, the SRG and the Swiss Media Association (VSM) have agreed on joint measures for a strong media marketplace, the two organizations announced on Thursday.

The VSM is committed to financing SRG fees and rejects the initiative to reduce radio and television fees to CHF 200. The TX Group, the largest private media group in Switzerland and actually also a member of the VSM, is explicitly not part of the cooperation, the statement continued.

In the cooperation, which is still to be assessed by the Competition Commission (ComCo), SRG's online offering is recognized as "existential" in its importance. However, SRG is taking a step back, making TV images available to the private media and cooperating in the allocation of sports rights.

More from the department

Driving license confiscated. Thurgau police stop speeding at 214 km/h

Driving license confiscatedThurgau police stop speeding at 214 km/h

Billions in deficits loom. Population to work longer - these are the federal government's AHV plans

Billions in deficits loomPopulation to work longer - these are the federal government's AHV plans

Lorry drives into end of traffic jam. Mass crash on the A1 - four people injured

Lorry drives into end of traffic jamMass crash on the A1 - four people injured