Cooperation instead of competition between SRG and the private media - for example in the area of sports rights (archive photo) sda

SRG and private publishers will cooperate closely in future. An agreement presented in Lucerne stipulates that SRG will voluntarily scale back its online activities. In return, the publishers will support the fight against the halving initiative.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the first time, the SRG and the Swiss Media Association (VSM) have agreed on joint measures for a strong media marketplace, the two organizations announced on Thursday.

The VSM is committed to financing SRG fees and rejects the initiative to reduce radio and television fees to CHF 200. The TX Group, the largest private media group in Switzerland and actually also a member of the VSM, is explicitly not part of the cooperation, the statement continued.

In the cooperation, which is still to be assessed by the Competition Commission (ComCo), SRG's online offering is recognized as "existential" in its importance. However, SRG is taking a step back, making TV images available to the private media and cooperating in the allocation of sports rights.