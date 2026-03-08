  1. Residential Customers
After the "no" to the "halving initiative" SRG boss Susanne Wille speaks out now

Sven Ziegler

8.3.2026

Following the clear "no" to the SRG halving initiative, SRG Director General Susanne Wille is relieved. The result is a clear signal from the population in favor of a strong public service, she says in an interview with blue News.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Show more

SRG Director General Susanne Wille expressed her relief after the clear "no" to the SRG halving initiative. "We are very pleased," she said in an interview with blue News.

The result of the vote was "a clear signal from a majority of the Swiss electorate", said Wille. The people had made it clear that they did not want SRG to be halved.

