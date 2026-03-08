Following the clear "no" to the SRG halving initiative, SRG Director General Susanne Wille is relieved. The result is a clear signal from the population in favor of a strong public service, she says in an interview with blue News.
- Following the No to the halving initiative, SRG Director General Susanne Wille speaks of a vote of confidence.
- The people have shown that they want a strong SRG that is present in all regions.
- Voters today decided on the SRG, individual taxation, the cash initiative and the climate fund.
SRG Director General Susanne Wille expressed her relief after the clear "no" to the SRG halving initiative. "We are very pleased," she said in an interview with blue News.
The result of the vote was "a clear signal from a majority of the Swiss electorate", said Wille. The people had made it clear that they did not want SRG to be halved.