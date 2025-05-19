Over half a million people took advantage of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel last week. SRG and the host city spoke of a "complete success" in their summary on Monday.
"These are the figures we dreamed of, our expectations were fulfilled," said Conradin Cramer, President of the Government of Basel, to the media. Around 170 million people watched the ESC on screen.
"The city of Basel was really involved right from the start"
A total of over 100,000 people attended the shows in the St. Jakobshalle and the Arena plus, and at least as many attended the opening ceremony with the parade through Basel's city center on the Sunday before last.