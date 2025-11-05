Susanne Wille seems to be considering a return to FM for the first time. KEYSTONE

SRG wanted to set a good example and switch off its FM transmitters. But the plan threatens to boomerang - politically, strategically and financially. Now there is even talk of backing out.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council wants to allow FM radio beyond 2026, which puts political and economic pressure on the SRG, which pulled out early.

Since the SRG FM ban, their listener numbers have fallen significantly, while private stations with continued FM operation are growing - especially in border regions.

In view of the impending reduction in fees as a result of the halving initiative, SRG is now considering an expensive return to FM in order to regain lost trust and reach. Show more

What was long thought to be a done deal is now up for debate again: the switch-off of FM radio stations in Switzerland is causing political turbulence - and is causing even the otherwise resolute SRG to waver. The National Council has clearly spoken out in favor of radio stations being allowed to continue broadcasting on FM after 2026. The ball is now in the court of the Council of States, which will make a groundbreaking preliminary decision on Thursday.

The SRG had already switched off its FM transmitters at the beginning of 2025, convinced that digitalization was the only way forward - and that private radio stations would also follow this path. But that is exactly what did not happen. The private stations continue to broadcast on FM, gaining listeners in the process - and putting the SRG under pressure.

SRG boss does not rule out a return

In an interview with Radio SRF, SRG Director General Susanne Wille has now admitted publicly for the first time that a return is not out of the question. All options are being examined - but only if the political framework changes.

A spokesperson for SRF confirmed to the "Tages Anzeiger" newspaper :"If the FM framework conditions change, we will have to analyze this again." Internally, it has long been clear that a comeback to FM would cost millions - SRG had originally planned to save up to 30 million francs by leaving FM.

Listeners are running away - especially in border regions

Since the FM ban, SRG has seen a massive drop in listener numbers - particularly in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, where many people have simply switched to foreign FM stations. Private radio stations, on the other hand, are experiencing a real boom. Stations such as Radio 1, Energy and Pilatus have seen double-digit percentage growth.

This development has changed the political course: The National Council voted clearly in favor of extending FM licenses by 124 votes to 62. For the first time, politicians from French-speaking Switzerland and from left-wing camps also voted against the SRG's position - out of concern that the national media landscape would fragment.

Baptiste Hurni, member of the Neuchâtel SP Council of States, puts the problem in a nutshell: "If people no longer listen to Swiss radio, they are also less informed about Switzerland."

Conflict with the private sector

The SRG is disappointed by the change of direction of the private broadcasters. They had agreed on a joint switch-off - now they are not sticking to the agreement, according to internal reports.

Particularly bitter: SRG had wanted to pave the way for digitization with its early withdrawal - but instead of closing ranks, the result was a competitive disadvantage.

The timing could hardly be more unfavorable

The debate comes at a delicate time for SRG. In 2026, Switzerland will vote on the halving initiative, which aims to halve the radio and television fee. Initial polls show: The initiative could pass - and massively deprive the SRG of its financial basis.

Accordingly, it will be important for the company to strengthen listener loyalty again, as the "Tagens Anzeiger" writes. A return to FM - as expensive as it would be - could be a politically smart step to regain trust.