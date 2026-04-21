SRG stations can no longer be heard on FM. (archive picture) sda

Switzerland is sticking with FM radio - and is reorganizing the future of the frequencies. The federal government has decided how frequencies will be allocated from 2027. One thing is clear: existing stations will benefit, while others will have to fight for their places.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is allowing FM radio to continue after 2026 and is reorganizing the frequencies.

SRG and licensed private radio stations can keep their existing frequencies if they submit an application.

Other radio stations will have to reapply, with some free frequencies being auctioned off. Show more

The planned switch-off of FM radio is off the table. After Parliament decided on a U-turn at the end of 2025, the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) has now decided how to proceed with the frequencies.

Analog broadcasting will remain possible after 2026, but on a voluntary basis. At the same time, the licenses will be reorganized and regulated until 2034.

Established providers in particular will benefit from the new regulation. The SRG and 25 private radio stations with a performance mandate can retain their existing frequencies - provided they submit an application in good time.

This means that a large part of the FM network will remain in familiar hands. In this way, the federal government wants to ensure that the universal service continues to be guaranteed.

New opportunities - but also competition

The situation is different for radios without a performance mandate. Their existing frequencies will be reallocated. To this end, OFCOM is putting together so-called frequency packages, which will be put out to public tender.

The list of these packages will be published in spring 2026. Applications can be submitted until the end of June. If there are several interested parties, an auction will be held in the fall to decide who wins the bid.

SRG plans to return

SRG intends to broadcast its programs via FM again in the future. At the same time, it will continue to focus on digital broadcasting via DAB+.

This is due to political pressure and public expectations. After the switch-off in 2024, SRG lost significant coverage.

However, the return to analog technology is not uncontroversial. There are differing opinions within the industry as to how sensible it is to stick with FM.