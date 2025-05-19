Susanne Wille, Director General of SRG SSR, gave a press conference on Monday with other ESC organizers. Keystone

The Canton of Basel-Stadt, Basel Tourism and SRG SSR take stock after the Eurovision Song Contest. Over half a million people took advantage of Basel's ESC offerings.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The grand final show of this year's Eurovision Song Contest took place in Basel on Saturday.

Now those responsible have commented on the organization. Show more

Over half a million people took advantage of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel last week. SRG and the host city spoke of a "complete success" in their summary on Monday.

"These are the figures we dreamed of, our expectations were fulfilled," said Conradin Cramer, President of the Government of Basel, to the media. Around 170 million people watched the ESC on screen.

"The city of Basel was really involved right from the start"

A total of over 100,000 people attended the shows in the St. Jakobshalle and the Arena plus, and at least as many attended the opening ceremony with the parade through Basel's city center on the Sunday before last.

A further 343,000 people attended the accompanying events and public viewings at the exhibition centre and Barfüsserplatz, as the organizers announced.

"We sensed thatthe city of Baselwas really involved rightfrom the start," said SRG Director General Susanne Wille and thanked everyone involved.

