Susanne Wille, Director General of SRG, was jointly responsible for cultural radio SRF 2 for many years. Keystone

SRG is facing a major cost-cutting program with far-reaching consequences. The focus is now shifting to cultural radio, which is losing a lot of its reach. Apparently there are even discussions about the possible closure of the station.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRG is under pressure to save money.

Now there is apparently talk of discontinuing the cultural radio station SRF 2.

The broadcaster confirms a decline in listener numbers, but a definitive decision has not yet been made. Show more

It is well known that SRG has to make savings. By 2029, 600 jobs are to be cut. Now the focus is apparently also shifting to cultural radio: according to information from "SonntagsBlick ", Radio SRF 2 Kultur significantly lost reach in the first quarter of 2026. Hours of use fell by 28 percent, more than for any other SRF station.

Internally, the situation is considered critical. The station is even being considered for closure. According to "SonntagsBlick", a possible alternative is a nationwide cultural wave, which could function along the lines of Radio Swiss Pop - with regional windows in the various national languages.

The situation is also particularly sensitive because of the personnel responsibility: SRG Director Susanne Wille and the outgoing SRF Director Nathalie Wappler were both responsible for the cultural sector for many years. Critics are of the opinion that the broadcaster's profile has suffered as a result. While cultural radio stations are gaining audiences in France, for example, the offering in Switzerland is clearly losing ground.

SRF confirms audience decline

Other programs are less affected. SRF News is still regarded as central, especially for current events, while SRF Virus remains important for reaching younger target groups - even if its traditional broadcasting is also being questioned.

SRG acknowledges the difficulties. "It is a fact that Radio SRF 2 Kultur has lost audience in recent years," it said when asked by Blick. They are working on "aligning the offering more closely with user behavior". However, a definitive decision on the future of the station has not yet been made.

Video from the department