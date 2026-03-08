2.34 pm

SRG top management relieved about the no to the halving initiative

By Samuel Walder and Fabienne Berner, Bern

Susanne Wille speaks to the media about the No to the SRG halving initiative. blue News

Following the voters' No to the halving initiative, the management of SRG SSR has seen the result of the vote as a clear signal for the public media service.

At a media conference, Chairman of the Board of Directors Jean-Michel Cina stated that SRG was delighted with this "clear commitment to the public service". The renewed vote of confidence from the public means a great deal to the company. The debate in recent months has shown that the majority of people in Switzerland want a strong, sustainable and regionally anchored SRG that is also developing digitally.

Cina also thanked all supporters who had shown their commitment to public service broadcasting during the referendum campaign. SRG now wants to build on this support.

Director General Susanne Wille then also commented. The result was an important signal from the population. "Today was an important 'no'. It shows that a strong SRG is important to the people," said Wille.

The decision is a vote of confidence and motivates the company to remain close to the people. She is looking forward to continuing to do her utmost for SRG in the future.