A broad alliance of parties opposes the SRG initiative - out of concern that a halved SRG would provide Switzerland with less information and weaken democracy.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A non-partisan committee is opposing the SRG initiative.

It warns that halving the SRG would weaken media diversity and coverage in all regions.

On March 8, 2026, Switzerland will decide whether to reduce the broadcasting fee to CHF 200. Show more

Switzerland will vote on the SRG initiative on March 8, 2026. A non-partisan committee with representatives from the major parties SP, Centre, FDP, Greens and GLP is mobilizing against it. The committee presented its arguments at a press conference on Monday.

Martin Candinas, member of the Bündner Mitte National Council, made a political statement right at the start. He greeted those present not only in the three official languages, but also in the fourth national language, Romansh: "Stimadas dunnas e stimads signurs." Rhaeto-Romanic Switzerland does not need a "Jö" reaction, but a federally anchored basic service in which news from all regions is treated equally.

Zurich GLP politician Amélie Galladé emphasized the importance of SRG offerings for a young, digitally-savvy public. The planned cuts at SRF and other corporate units would mean that the public service would have to move away from platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

However, these social media are not designed to disseminate reliable and verified content. "I am not rejecting the SRG initiative because I watch every program," said Galladé. Instead, she is concerned about democracy: "If we weaken our publicly financed media house today, then my generation and future generations will pay a high price. And this risk is simply not worth it."

Entire generations grew up with the SRF broadcast of the Lauberhorn race. KEYSTONE

Is the Lauberhorn race really disappearing?

Roger Schnegg, Director of Swiss Olympic, was also present. "SRG is indispensable for Swiss sport," he said. The population would be there live when, for example, Noé Ponti from Ticino won World Championship silver or Ditaji Kambundji won World Championship gold. During his speech, the theme "Good night Lauberhorn" was shown. When asked by a journalist whether SRG would be "stupid" to cancel the Lauberhorn race, Schnegg qualified: "It is quite possible that the Lauberhorn race will continue to be shown." What is certain, however, is that such a guarantee does not apply to all sports.

FDP National Councillor Matthias Michel from Zug justified his no to the initiative with the role of the SRG in terms of security and democracy. It is not just a media company, but a "protective wall against manipulation from outside". Thanks to its editorial independence, it can fulfill this role. "Anyone who weakens the SRG opens the door to disinformation. A weakened, halved SRG means fewer verified facts, less classification, more room for lies and polarization," says Michel.

Vote eight years after the "No Billag" initiative

The SRG initiative, also known as the "halving initiative" by opponents, calls for a comprehensive reform of the broadcasting fee. The fee should fall to CHF 200 per year and only be levied on private households. Companies would no longer have to contribute to the financing of a public broadcaster.

Martin Candinas, member of the Bündner Mitte National Council, warned of the consequences for peripheral regions. blue News

Voters clearly rejected the thematically related "No Billag" initiative in 2018 by over 70 percent. However, the launch of the second initiative for a change in the financing of SRF and Co. resulted in increased political pressure on the public media company and the federal government made cost-saving targets.

The initiative committee announced its own press conference for January 14, 2026. The vote will take place on March 8. At the same time, voters will decide on the cash initiative, the climate fund initiative and the Federal Act on Individual Taxation.