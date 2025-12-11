With the return to FM broadcasting of SRG radio stations, vintage sets can also go back into operation. sda

SRG is making a U-turn: Following the Council of States' yes to longer FM reception, the public broadcaster wants to return to analog radio waves under pressure from politicians and the public.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you After massive losses of listeners and political pressure, the SRG is returning to FM broadcasting of its radio programs.

The decisive factor was a decision by the Council of States, which, like the National Council shortly before it, wants to allow FM reception beyond 2026.

The return to FM requires technical and financial adjustments, as new licenses are necessary and the hoped-for savings will not materialize. Show more

SRG is correcting its course: after a massive loss of listeners and political headwinds, Swiss radio stations are returning to the FM frequency. Shortly after the first media published the decision, SRG confirmed this step back in a press release.

Around a year ago, SRG discontinued FM broadcasting of its radio programs and switched completely to the digital DAB+ signal. SRG made the decision to phase out FM together with the radio industry and the federal government: "SRG acted in solidarity to pave the way for private radio stations that are dependent on advertising money."

The move was intended to save money and drive digitization forward - but it didn't work out. Hundreds of thousands of listeners dropped out, and there was also growing skepticism among private radio stations about the forced switchover.

SRG follows parliament's decision

Now the SRG is rowing back into the arms of ultra-short wave: the trigger was a decision by the Council of States on Tuesday. With a narrow majority, the small chamber voted in favor of allowing FM reception beyond 2026 - after the National Council had already clearly leaned in this direction.

The political pressure obviously had an effect: SRG's top management under Director General Susanne Wille and President Jean-Michel Cina conceded: "However, the political framework conditions have now changed with Parliament's decision to extend FM broadcasting. Politicians and parts of the population expect FM broadcasting to continue."

How quickly the return to FM can be implemented remains open for the time being. The technical implementation depends, among other things, on the Federal Office of Communications, which has to issue new licenses.

How long this could take can be gleaned from this wording in the SRG media release: "Before concrete steps and binding timetables can be communicated, the new framework conditions must be announced by the Federal Council and the Federal Office of Communications. They form the basis for SRG's planning with regard to a return to FM." SRG intends to announce when this is the case at the "legally, technically and economically best possible time".

The broadcasting company must now not only rethink its organization, but also upgrade its finances. Not only will the hoped-for savings effect of the FM phase-out be lost. The whole operation may become even more expensive with the comeback than it would have been to simply continue broadcasting on FM.