SRG is cutting 900 jobs at its broadcasters. KEYSTONE

SRG is sticking to its plan to cut 900 jobs despite the consultation process. According to the company, suggestions from employees have not led to any reduction in the planned cost-cutting measures.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The planned reduction of 900 jobs at SRG remains in place. The statutory consultation procedure did not lead to a reduction in the number of job cuts, SRG announced on Monday.

From November 25 to December 14, employees were able to submit proposals to reduce the job cuts or mitigate their impact. These proposals, which related to various areas, were carefully examined. However, according to SRG, it was not possible to achieve a reduction.

In fact, many of these proposals were in line with the most important strategic priorities of the "Enavant" transformation project, it added. The planned job cuts will be fleshed out in the coming weeks and months. The SRG social plan will be implemented.

According to SRG, around a third of the full-time positions affected, i.e. almost 300 out of 900, are to be cut as part of the current cost-cutting program. This measure is currently being implemented. The remaining 600 jobs will be cut by 2029. Some of these job cuts will take place through natural fluctuation and retirements, but redundancies remain unavoidable.

SRG will have to save CHF 270 million by 2029. This follows the Federal Council's decision to gradually reduce radio and television fees. The first stage of the reduction will come into force in January 2027. By then, SRG will already have to cut its budget by CHF 125 million.