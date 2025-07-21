One case was particularly expensiveSt. Gallen collects 20,000 francs with just three speed camera photos
Sven Ziegler
21.7.2025
Several speeders were caught on Rickenstrasse and in Jona. Three measurements were enough to collect around 23,000 francs in fines and fees - including one particularly expensive case with 44 km/h too much.
Anyone who frequently drives along Rickenstrasse will be familiar with the situation: the police use mobile devices to check the speed there time and again. Anyone in a hurry risks a hefty fine. Three recent cases in the "Linth-Zeitung" show how quickly this pays off for the state - and becomes really expensive for those affected.
One incident at the beginning of March is particularly significant: a 62-year-old driver was measured at 124 km/h on Rickenstrasse in an 80 km/h zone. After deducting the safety margin, the speed limit was still 44 km/h too high.
According to the penalty order, he had thus created "a serious danger to others". The fine is hefty: 14,400 francs unconditional fine, plus fees, i.e. around 15,000 francs in total. The amount depends on income and debt.
Second speeding offender with a conditional fine
Also on Rickenstrasse, driving in the direction of Gommiswald, a 59-year-old man from Zurich was clocked at 122 km/h. Less tolerance, he was 38 km/h too fast. He will pay a fine of 1260 francs and fees, a total of around 1910 francs. In addition, he receives a conditional fine of 6300 francs. If he is caught speeding again in the next two years, this sum will also be due.
A third case comes from Jona, as the newspaper further reports: There, a 33-year-old drove his Alfa Romeo at 118 km/h through a 60 km/h zone on a Zurich road. After deducting the speed limit, the excess speed was 54 km/h. Here, too, the public prosecutor's office speaks of a "grossly negligent violation of traffic regulations".
For the driver, this means a fine of 2080 francs, fees and expenses totaling around 6,200 francs - in addition to a conditional fine of 8320 francs.