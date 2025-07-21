Checks are carried out again and again: A mobile speed camera. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

Several speeders were caught on Rickenstrasse and in Jona. Three measurements were enough to collect around 23,000 francs in fines and fees - including one particularly expensive case with 44 km/h too much.

Anyone who frequently drives along Rickenstrasse will be familiar with the situation: the police use mobile devices to check the speed there time and again. Anyone in a hurry risks a hefty fine. Three recent cases in the "Linth-Zeitung" show how quickly this pays off for the state - and becomes really expensive for those affected.

One incident at the beginning of March is particularly significant: a 62-year-old driver was measured at 124 km/h on Rickenstrasse in an 80 km/h zone. After deducting the safety margin, the speed limit was still 44 km/h too high.

According to the penalty order, he had thus created "a serious danger to others". The fine is hefty: 14,400 francs unconditional fine, plus fees, i.e. around 15,000 francs in total. The amount depends on income and debt.

Second speeding offender with a conditional fine

Also on Rickenstrasse, driving in the direction of Gommiswald, a 59-year-old man from Zurich was clocked at 122 km/h. Less tolerance, he was 38 km/h too fast. He will pay a fine of 1260 francs and fees, a total of around 1910 francs. In addition, he receives a conditional fine of 6300 francs. If he is caught speeding again in the next two years, this sum will also be due.

A third case comes from Jona, as the newspaper further reports: There, a 33-year-old drove his Alfa Romeo at 118 km/h through a 60 km/h zone on a Zurich road. After deducting the speed limit, the excess speed was 54 km/h. Here, too, the public prosecutor's office speaks of a "grossly negligent violation of traffic regulations".

For the driver, this means a fine of 2080 francs, fees and expenses totaling around 6,200 francs - in addition to a conditional fine of 8320 francs.