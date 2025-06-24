The set includes 80 locomotives, 75 carriages and around 100 houses. Philipp Schulze

A collector from St. Gallen has been trying to sell his model train set for four years. The high price of 300,000 francs could be the reason for the lack of success.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 54-year-old collector from St. Gallen wants to sell his extensive model train set for 300,000 francs.

He has been looking in vain for a buyer for four years.

Despite the high price, there were 15 interested parties - including the Lucerne Museum of Transport. It wanted the layout for free. Show more

A collector from St. Gallen wants to sell his model railroad. He has been looking for a buyer for four years, but the price of 300,000 francs seems to be a deterrent. This is reported in the "Südkurier" newspaper.

The set includes 80 locomotives, 75 carriages and around 100 houses with accessories. The 54-year-old has been collecting model trains since 1976, as he told the "Südkurier". He has since given up the hobby.

Despite the high price, the collector has so far found 15 interested parties. However, there have also been some misunderstandings: "A woman called me, she thought I was selling the layout for 300 francs," he told the "Südkurier". The Lucerne Museum of Transport had shown interest, but wanted to receive the system free of charge.

The collector justifies the price of his model railroad with the high acquisition costs over the years. Similar sets can be found online at comparable prices. He remains optimistic and hopes for a sale soon. A new interested party has already contacted him.

