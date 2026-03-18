Since the introduction of the new wolf ordinance, the regulation of the wolf population in Switzerland has been the subject of heated debate. (symbolic image) Boris Roessler/dpa

Two years ago, an official from St. Gallen and a game warden traveled to Russia to hunt wolves for several days - triggering fierce criticism. Now new documents show how little the controversial excursion was questioned internally.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since the introduction of the new wolf ordinance, the regulation of the wolf population in Switzerland has been the subject of heated debate.

Particularly controversial was a trip to Russia authorized by the canton of St. Gallen by officials who took part in a Lapp hunt banned in Switzerland and shot four wolves.

New SRF files show that the trip was hardly scrutinized by superiors and was only disclosed after two years. Show more

Since the new wolf ordinance came into force at the end of 2023, the regulation of the wolf population in Switzerland has been a constant source of debate. In 2024 in particular, the canton of St. Gallen was the focus of criticism: Cantonal Councillor Beat Tinner had approved a training trip to Russia for the head of the Office for Nature, Hunting and Fishing and a gamekeeper, during which they took part in a Lapp hunt.

Nature conservation organizations strongly condemned the practice. The method is not permitted in Switzerland, neither legally nor in terms of animal protection law, they said. The excursion also had the character of a trophy hunt.

Tinner, however, defended the decision: the aim was to get to know different forms of hunting in order to make wolf regulation more efficient in the future.

Lapp hunting The Lapp hunt is a driven hunt. The hunted area is first covered with cloth rags hung on lines to guide fleeing animals in certain directions and prevent them from escaping.

Today, this method is mainly used for wolf hunting.

The phrase "to go through the rags" in the sense of "to escape, to evade" has its origins in hunting language. It refers to the fact that, despite the rags being hung up, some animals repeatedly break through the barrier. Show more

Further details now known

There are now new insights into the controversial hunting trip.SRFwas given access to the relevant files - including emails between the Secretary General of the Department of Economic Affairs, the head of the department and the gamekeeper involved.

This shows that neither the destination Russia nor the topography there, which is hardly comparable to Switzerland, nor the Lapp hunting method used were questioned by the superiors. It also remained unclear why the two officers had to take up arms themselves, as they shot a total of four wolves.

Three months later, the head of the Office for Nature, Hunting and Fishing wanted to go on another training trip, this time to the USA and again with five paid working days. However, Tinner turned it down and the head then undertook the trip privately. According to SRF, the email states: "As discussed verbally, I will deduct the working days privately as vacation."

"Scientifically based wildlife management"

The trip was classified as further training because the head of the office wanted to go to Wyoming, where the most renowned studies on forest regeneration, deer and wolves are carried out.

Russia also has an important tradition in hunting. Talks were also planned with the authorities on "science-based wildlife management". Something that Europe is still a long way from.

The release of the files dragged on for two years due to complaints, letters from lawyers and legal proceedings up to the second instance between SRF and the canton of St. Gallen. The canton finally had to release the documents by court order - partially redacted to protect personal data.

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