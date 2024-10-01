A cadre member of the St. Gallen cantonal police leaves the police force after an accident while drunk. Symbolbild: Symbolbild

In August, a member of the St. Gallen cantonal police force caused an accident while drunk. This now has consequences.

The head of the regional police will be leaving the St. Gallen cantonal police at the end of January. The 63-year-old had caused an accident while drunk in August. The police filed a criminal complaint because secret information was leaked to the public.

The police cadre member will not be returning to the police force, as the State Chancellery of the Canton of St. Gallen wrote in a press release on Friday. A breath alcohol test after the accident in August showed a positive result.

Since the accident, Valentin Aggeler had been on sick leave for personal reasons. "The Department of Security and Justice welcomes Aggeler's decision to take early retirement at the end of January 2025," wrote the State Chancellery.

