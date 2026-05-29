The St. Gallen government is abandoning the option of mandatory vaccination in the new health law. (symbolic image) Keystone

The St. Gallen government is abandoning the planned option of mandatory vaccination. The corresponding provision was removed from the revised Health Act following significant criticism during the consultation process.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The St. Gallen government has removed the planned provision for mandatory vaccination from the Health Act.

The provision met with widespread criticism from politicians and the public during the consultation process.

Opponents of vaccination in particular mobilized against the plan and organized demonstrations in St. Gallen. Show more

The St. Gallen government has removed the planned mandatory vaccination requirement from the revised health law, as the canton announced on Friday. This had met with widespread rejection during the consultation process.

The St. Gallen government originally intended to be able to declare certain vaccinations mandatory if necessary, based on the Federal Epidemics Act. Such a regulation would have allowed the government to make vaccination compulsory in the event of a significant risk and for particularly affected population groups, as other cantons also provide for in their legislation.

The issue was widely discussed by anti-vaccination campaigners during the consultation process. On February 14, two rallies were held in the city of St. Gallen to protest against mandatory vaccination.

The possibility of mandatory vaccination was also criticized in the statements of the parliamentary groups in the cantonal council.