The St. Gallen town hall was informed on Monday evening about the errors in the vote count.

The St. Gallen city council has ordered an external investigation following the election mishap on Sunday. The president of the electoral office has also resigned.

The St. Gallen City Council has ordered an external investigation and wants to improve the validation processes.

The background to this is the mishap in the city parliament elections on Sunday, in which five seats were incorrectly allocated.

The president of the electoral office has resigned as a result of the incidents. Show more

The St. Gallen City Council wants to improve plausibility and validation processes in the city's electoral office. An external investigation into last Sunday's election mishap is to identify appropriate measures. The aim is to minimize risks in the calculation of election results in future.

In addition, the president of the electoral office has resigned from his position, according to the press release. The city council takes note of the decision of legal advisor Andreas Vögeli with great regret.

Five seats incorrectly allocated

Errors were made when the results were calculated on Sunday. According to the press release, these occurred during the manual recording of the number of unchanged ballot papers for FDP lists. Five seats were incorrectly allocated as a result. The originally communicated gain of four additional seats for the FDP became the loss of one seat for the Free Democrats following the correction of the counting error.

On Monday evening, the city of St. Gallen corrected the distribution of seats in the city parliament announced on Sunday after the renewal elections. The error was discovered on Monday morning by the president of the electoral office and the secretary of the electoral office.

