While the residents of Blatten VS were brought to safety, Toni H.'s sheepfold remained untouched - officially outside the danger zone. Now the 64-year-old is missing.

After the glacier collapse near Blatten VS, sheep farmer Toni H. is still missing.

His barn was outside the evacuation zone and was nevertheless buried.

The residents of Blatten VS were evacuated from their homes before the glacier collapsed and thus escaped a catastrophe. However, one person is still missing: sheep farmer Toni H., whose barn was completely buried by the masses of debris.

It is highly likely that the 64-year-old was with his animals at the time of the accident, as the SonntagsZeitung reported, citing an informed source.

Toni was well known and respected in the region. He grew up with his brothers in Wiler, where their parents ran a popular restaurant. Several media reports describe him as a friendly fellow who didn't speak much, but enjoyed being around people and was always concerned about the welfare of his animals.

Explosive: Toni H.'s stable with around 100 white Alpine sheep was located in the hamlet of Tännmattä near Blatten - around 300 meters outside the official evacuation zone. According to the crisis management team, Tännmattä was not classified as endangered.

"The hamlet of Tännmattä near Blatten was not evacuated at the time of the landslide," confirmed Matthias Ebener, head of information at the crisis management team, to the SonntagsZeitung. However, the road there was closed.

This raises questions about a possible underestimation of the force of the glacier collapse. The Valais public prosecutor's office is now looking into the case. An investigation is to clarify the conditions under which Toni H. was allowed access to his animals and why the barn was not evacuated.

Not the first stroke of fate

First, however, a decision must be made on how to continue the search for the missing man. The prerequisite for this is that the slope calms down. New rock is still breaking off above Blatten.

Toni H. had already experienced a natural disaster over a decade ago when a flood destroyed his barn on the Lonza. Back then, the water had undermined the foundations and damaged the building beyond repair. He found a new home for his sheep in Tännmattä near Blatten. This home is now also lost.

