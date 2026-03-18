Peter Spuhler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stadler Rail. sda

Train manufacturer Stadler Rail has made a significant recovery in 2025: despite the after-effects of flood disasters and a weak economy, the Eastern Swiss company increased its profit noticeably.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stadler Rail increased its profit to 160.6 million Swiss francs in 2025 and thus earned significantly more than in the previous year.

However, the result remained burdened by the consequences of the flood disaster in Valencia and the weak economy in Germany.

Sales rose to 3.7 billion Swiss francs, and the company expects to exceed 5 billion Swiss francs in 2026. Show more

Train manufacturer Stadler Rail earned significantly more in the 2025 financial year than in the previous year. The Group, based in Bussnang TG, generated a profit of 160.6 million Swiss francs, after operating profit had fallen to 100.5 million Swiss francs in 2024.

At that time, storms in various parts of Europe had impaired production. Severe flooding in Valais, Spain and Austria led to disruptions at Stadler's plants and at key suppliers. "The 2025 result continues to be impacted by the consequences of the flood disaster in Valencia," the press release on the annual figures states.

The weak economy in Germany and the strong Swiss franc also had a negative impact. Nevertheless, Stadler was able to increase its turnover - from 3.3 billion Swiss francs in the previous year to 3.7 billion Swiss francs. The company is confident about the current financial year: "Turnover of well over 5 billion Swiss francs is already expected in the current 2026 financial year," writes Stadler.