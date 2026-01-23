  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

US President explains why Mark on his hand causes a stir during Trump's WEF appearance

Nicole Agostini

23.1.2026

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, observers noticed a bruise on Donald Trump's left hand - a detail that promptly sparked new discussions about his state of health.

23.01.2026, 16:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A bruise on Donald Trump's left hand was noticed at the World Economic Forum in Davos
  • In the past, Trump's health has repeatedly caused public discussion and media attention.
  • When asked by a journalist, Trump explained that the bruise was caused by ... Watch the video for the answer.
Show more

At the WEF in Davos, it was noticed that Donald Trump had a bruise on his left hand. His state of health has often been the subject of discussion in the past.

Watch the video to find out what the President says when a journalist asks him why he has a bruise.

More videos from the department

More from the department

"This is a dramatic decline"Experts doubt Donald Trump's mental health

Trump on his health.

Trump on his health"I have very good genes"

USA. Aspirin, little sleep: debate about Trump's fitness

USAAspirin, little sleep: debate about Trump's fitness