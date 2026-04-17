The woman received tens of thousands of messages on WhatsApp. (symbolic image) Weronika Peneshko/dpa

A 28-year-old man terrorized his former intimate partner for 16 months with over 65,000 messages and 28,000 calls - including death threats and pictures of slashed wrists. The Zurich District Court has now sentenced him.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 28-year-old man from Zurich terrorized his ex-partner for 16 months with 65,893 WhatsApp messages and 28,159 phone calls - including death threats and pictures of slashed wrists.

The Zurich District Court sentenced him to nine months' conditional imprisonment and a five-year ban on contact for coercion, identity theft and unlawful residence.

There was no expulsion from the country - whether the man has to leave Switzerland depends on the outcome of his asylum proceedings. Show more

"If I don't get you, you will die." This message was one of a total of 65,893 sent by a 28-year-old Tamil man from Zurich to his former intimate partner via WhatsApp - over a period of 16 months. There were also 28,159 calls, at times almost 60 per day. The Zurich District Court has now sentenced the man, reports theTages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The messages not only contained threats to "stab" her. Some came every minute, complete with knife or axe emojis. In some cases, the man also sent the woman videos and pictures of slashed wrists. He also created accounts on TikTok where he pretended to be her and posted defamatory content.

Convicted - but not expelled from the country

The public prosecutor's office had demanded an eleven-month conditional prison sentence, a fine and expulsion from the country. The court convicted the man of coercion, misuse of identity and unlawful residence - but acquitted him of the charge of making threats.

The judge left no doubt about his assessment: "The acts are deeply condemnable." The sentence was nevertheless more lenient than the prosecution had demanded: nine months' conditional imprisonment and 50 daily rates of 10 francs each. Both sentences will be suspended for a probationary period - if the man reoffends, they will be enforced. In addition, a five-year ban on contact and social distancing was imposed.

There was no expulsion from the country: according to the court, coercion does not result in a mandatory expulsion. Whether the man has to return to Sri Lanka depends on the outcome of ongoing asylum proceedings.

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