Traffic is backed up for more than 7 kilometers on the A1. BRK News

An accident on the A1 near Winterthur is causing massive traffic problems on Friday morning. Traffic is at a standstill for stretches - commuters have to allow plenty of time.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An accident involving a lorry trailer has caused a long traffic jam on the A1 towards Zurich.

The right-hand lane is blocked and traffic is backed up for around seven kilometers.

Surrounding roads are also affected, causing additional traffic congestion. Show more

There was an accident on the A1 highway in the direction of Zurich on Friday morning, causing considerable disruption to traffic. A truck trailer overturned between Winterthur-Töss and the Baltenswil rest area. Pictures from BRK News show an excavator lying on the road.

The police are on duty while traffic is backed up on the affected stretch of road. Two of the three lanes are currently closed.

A trailer carrying an excavator has overturned on the A1. BRK News

Traffic is currently backed up for around seven kilometers. According to the TCS, a "major loss of time" is to be expected.

Effects on surrounding roads too

The traffic problems are not limited to the highway. The traffic jam is also causing congestion on the main road 1 between Winterthur and Zurich.

It is not yet clear how long the restrictions will last. As the Zurich cantonal police announced at the request of blue News, two people had to be taken to hospital due to a secondary accident. Further information is expected in the course of the afternoon.