There was an accident on the A1 highway in the direction of Zurich on Friday morning, causing considerable disruption to traffic. A truck trailer overturned between Winterthur-Töss and the Baltenswil rest area. Pictures from BRK News show an excavator lying on the road.
The police are on duty while traffic is backed up on the affected stretch of road. Two of the three lanes are currently closed.
Traffic is currently backed up for around seven kilometers. According to the TCS, a "major loss of time" is to be expected.
Effects on surrounding roads too
The traffic problems are not limited to the highway. The traffic jam is also causing congestion on the main road 1 between Winterthur and Zurich.
It is not yet clear how long the restrictions will last. As the Zurich cantonal police announced at the request of blue News, two people had to be taken to hospital due to a secondary accident. Further information is expected in the course of the afternoon.