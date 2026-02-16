The patients affected are still struggling with the consequences of the back operation. Symbolbild: Imago

On Monday, the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court found a former Bernese surgeon guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm. It sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of 17 months.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The probationary period is two years. In addition, the doctor must pay the costs of the proceedings and pay a civil claimant CHF 4,000 in compensation. The verdict is not yet final.

The surgeon had been involved in the development of the Cadisc-L product and had developed an idealistic interest in the disc prosthesis over time. "Cadisc-L became his own child," said the court president.

The prosthesis had become his personal prestige project, and the failure of the project corresponded to a personal defeat. This also explains the surgeon's lack of interest in the recall of the prosthesis by the manufacturing company Ranier in 2014.

The trial against the former surgeon began on January 12. The doctor had used the product on seven people at the Salem Hospital in Bern between 2011 and 2013. He had also been financially compensated by the manufacturing company.

The disc prosthesis from the British company Ranier had failed after a short time in all of the people treated by the surgeon. The so-called implant scandal was made public in 2018 by an international research team with the involvement of Tamedia.