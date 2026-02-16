On Monday, the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court found a former Bernese surgeon guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm. It sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of 17 months.
The probationary period is two years. In addition, the doctor must pay the costs of the proceedings and pay a civil claimant CHF 4,000 in compensation. The verdict is not yet final.
The surgeon had been involved in the development of the Cadisc-L product and had developed an idealistic interest in the disc prosthesis over time. "Cadisc-L became his own child," said the court president.