Up to 11 kilometers The start of the vacations causes a long traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel

SDA

12.7.2025 - 07:10

At the start of the summer vacations, the first vacation traffic jam formed in front of the Gotthard north portal on Saturday night. In the early morning, drivers on the A2 were stuck for up to two hours in traffic jams up to eleven kilometers long.

Attention vacation traffic: 11 km traffic jam on the Gotthard - bypass recommended.
TCS

Keystone-SDA

12.07.2025, 07:10

12.07.2025, 07:25

The vacation traffic jam on the Gotthard began on Saturday night. In the early morning, vehicles were backed up for eleven kilometers between Erstfeld and Göschenen, according to the TCS traffic service.

The time lost on the A2 before the Gotthard north portal amounted to almost two hours. The traffic service recommended taking the alternative A13 route via the San Bernardino tunnel - a detour for travelers from the canton of Zurich, for example, where the school vacations have now officially begun.

During the course of the night, traffic was initially backed up for two to three kilometers, as Viasuisse reported at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The volume of traffic then increased rapidly from four o'clock in the morning. According to Viasuisse, traffic jams are expected to continue to grow in the coming hours.

Start of the vacation season in Zurich: traffic is already backed up for 11 km at the Gotthard.
TCS

