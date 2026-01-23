How do posters and logos shape our view of the world? A new exhibition at the National Museum provides answers to this question. The controversy surrounding the new Swiss ID card is also part of the exhibition.

The graphic arts exhibition in the Hall of Fame at the National Museum.

Controversy Over Swiss ID State Museum Showcases the Power of Images — a blue News article is also on display

Here's what it's all about Starting July 17, the Swiss National Museum in Zurich will present an exhibition in the Hall of Fame on the power of visual communication, featuring historical posters and objects, through April 2027.

Part of the exhibition addresses the criticism raised by SVP National Council member Vroni Thalmann-Bieri, who argued that the new design of the Swiss ID card undermines national identity.

A blue News article about the initiative is displayed on a screen in the exhibition. Summary created with

Starting Friday, July 17, the Swiss National Museum in Zurich will present an exhibition on the power of visual communication in the Hall of Fame. Historical posters and artifacts will be on display there through April 2027. The exhibition explains how such images have influenced society and history.

On display are, for example, old Swissair posters that rely on stereotypes and reinforce racist notions. The exhibition also explores how posters and logos are created in the first place and how they spread throughout society.

Part of the exhibition focuses on a recent case: SVP National Council member Vroni Thalmann-Bieri lodged a complaint with the Federal Council and Minister of Justice Beat Jans regarding the new Swiss ID card. In her complaint, she criticized the new design, arguing that it undermines “national identity.”

blue News reported on December 2025, about the motion and the Federal Council’s response. This article is displayed on a screen in the exhibition, along with a survey where visitors can share their own views on the topic.

A blue News article will also be featured. blue News

The exhibition was curated by Denise Tonella, Daniela Schwab, and Jonas Howald. Guided tours are free, but registration is required.