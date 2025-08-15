The Federal Councillors have kept their wine list secret for years. At least there are some archive pictures of Christoph Blocher's wine consumption. KEYSTONE

The secretive Federal Council cellar becomes a little more public. A court forces the Federal Chancellery to disclose its wine list and budget - despite years of secrecy.

Petar Marjanović

Although the Federal Council cellar remains off-limits to visitors, its secrets should no longer remain under lock and key. The Federal Administrative Court has ruled that the Federal Chancellery must grant a journalist access to the documents relating to the wine cellar.

The case began in October 2023, when RTS journalist Michael Maccabez requested four documents: the wine list, the five-year purchasing budget, the rules of use and the selection criteria for the wines stored in the Von Wattenwyl House in Bern.

The Federal Chancellery rejected the request for access on the grounds that the wine cellar belongs to the "sphere of the Federal Council" and is not subject to the Public Access Act.

Former Federal Councillor Didier Burkhalter and his successor Ignazio Cassis

Wine list and budget become public

The dispute dragged on through unsuccessful arbitration all the way to court. There it emerged that although the wines are used for official Federal Council events, the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) is primarily responsible for purchasing and administration. And the FOAG is indeed bound by the transparency rules.

The court ruled that all four documents are official documents - from the wine list to the budget. This is justified by the fact that there is little or no connection between the government's work and the wine cellar.

«It must be noted that the connection between this document and the executive activities of the Federal Council is at least slight, if not non-existent.»

In addition, the names of the wine producers are to be published in full. According to the judges, it is not clear how disclosure could harm their interests - on the contrary: some of them advertise themselves as suppliers to the Federal Council cellar.

Court rules in favor of transparency by express route

Background: The State Cellar, as it is officially called, contains around 1500 bottles exclusively from Swiss production. The Federal Chancellery, the Federal Councillors and the protocol decide which wines are purchased. In the past, a tasting committee made the selection, but today it is more likely to be based on the tastes of the government.

The ruling overturns the attempt to declare the wine cellar's stocks and budget a state secret. The Federal Administrative Court even refrained from sending the decision back to the Federal Chancellery and instead decided independently that the requested documents must be published.

The decision (A-313/2025) is not yet legally binding and can still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.