The disaster in Crans-Montana VS has caused consternation at home and abroad. Numerous countries expressed their solidarity and condolences to Switzerland on New Year's Day.

President Guy Parmelin expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the injured. "What should have been a moment of joy turned into sadness during the night in Crans-Montana, which affects the whole of Switzerland and abroad," wrote Parmelin on the short message service X.

Was ein Moment der Freude sein sollte, verwandelte sich in der Nacht in Crans-Montana in eine Trauer, die die ganze Schweiz und das Ausland betrifft. Der Bundesrat hat diese Tragödie mit tiefer Bestürzung zur Kenntnis genommen. — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) January 1, 2026

Several cantons assured the Valais authorities of their support in dealing with the disaster. Among other things, the canton of Vaud sent a psychological support team to Valais as well as specialists to support the Valais police.

The diocese of Sion also expressed its dismay in a communiqué. For hundreds of people, New Year's Eve had turned into a terrible catastrophe. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Signs of solidarity

Council of Europe President and former Federal Councillor Alain Berset wrote on X that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragedy. His thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones.

Je suis profondément choqué et attristé par le drame survenu cette nuit à Crans-Montana, qui a coûté la vie à des dizaines de personnes et en a blessé beaucoup d’autres, lors des célébrations du Nouvel An. Mes pensées vont aux victimes, à leurs familles et à leurs proches. — Alain Berset (@alain_berset) January 1, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his deep shock. "My thoughts are with the grieving families and the injured. To Switzerland, its people and its authorities, I express France's unreserved solidarity and our fraternal support," he wrote on X.

Profonde émotion après l’incendie de Crans-Montana. Mes pensées vont aux familles endeuillées et aux blessés. À la Suisse, à son peuple et à ses autorités, j’adresse la pleine solidarité de la France et notre soutien fraternel. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 1, 2026

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella addressed a message to President Parmelin. "In this sad situation, I would like to convey to you, Mr. President, the expressions of deep condolences and the compassionate solidarity of the Italian Republic, as well as my personal sympathy," Mattarella wrote, according to the Italian news agency Ansa.

Message from Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was "deeply shocked" by the fatal fire in Crans-Montana. The British Foreign Office paid tribute to the Swiss rescue services for their efforts.

Ich bin zutiefst erschüttert über den tödlichen Brand in Crans-Montana🇨🇭in der Silvesternacht. Meine Gedanken sind bei den Opfern und ihren Familien. — Johann Wadephul (@AussenMinDE) January 1, 2026

Andrii Sybiha, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, also expressed his solidarity with Switzerland. "Our thoughts are with those affected and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Stay strong, dear Swiss friends!"

We express solidarity with Switzerland following reports of a tragic incident during New Year celebrations in Crans-Montana, which claimed dozens of lives.



Our thoughts are with those affected and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured.



Stay strong, dear Swiss friends! 🇺🇦🇨🇭 — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 1, 2026

Worldwide reporting

The international press is also stunned by the dramatic events in Crans-Montana. Media from all over the world are reporting on the accident. In Europe, but also in North America and Asia, headlines about the tragedy in the upmarket Swiss ski resort dominate the major daily newspapers and news portals, sometimes as the lead story on their front pages.

The influential French daily newspaper "Le Temps" is reporting on the events in Crans-Montana with a live ticker as the lead story.

The major French dailies are reporting in full on the Silverster accident in Valais - including "Le Temps". Bild: Screenshot

The "New York Times" headlines its lead story in its online edition: "Dozens dead after fire at New Year's Eve party in Switzerland".

The fire in Crans-Montana dominates the headlines of the "New York Times". (Page translated into German using Google Translate). Bild: Screenshot

The devastating fire catastrophe also occupied the media in Asia. The wide-reaching Japanese newspaper "Yomiuri Shimbun" reports on the disaster in Switzerland in its online edition. "Dozens dead, 100 injured in explosion and fire at restaurant in Swiss resort" is the headline of the news portal's report.