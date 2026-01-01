  1. Residential Customers
Dozens dead and 100 injured "Stay strong, dear friends" - the world looks to Valais in shock

SDA

1.1.2026 - 15:17

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his deep shock on the short message service X.
Archivbild: sda

The disaster in Crans-Montana VS has caused consternation at home and abroad. Numerous countries expressed their solidarity and condolences to Switzerland on New Year's Day.

Keystone-SDA

01.01.2026, 15:17

01.01.2026, 16:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The fire inferno at the New Year's Eve party in Crans-Montana has triggered worldwide condolences.
  • National and international politicians have expressed their condolences.
  • The international press response is enormous.
President Guy Parmelin expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the injured. "What should have been a moment of joy turned into sadness during the night in Crans-Montana, which affects the whole of Switzerland and abroad," wrote Parmelin on the short message service X.

Several cantons assured the Valais authorities of their support in dealing with the disaster. Among other things, the canton of Vaud sent a psychological support team to Valais as well as specialists to support the Valais police.

The diocese of Sion also expressed its dismay in a communiqué. For hundreds of people, New Year's Eve had turned into a terrible catastrophe. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Signs of solidarity

Council of Europe President and former Federal Councillor Alain Berset wrote on X that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragedy. His thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his deep shock. "My thoughts are with the grieving families and the injured. To Switzerland, its people and its authorities, I express France's unreserved solidarity and our fraternal support," he wrote on X.

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella addressed a message to President Parmelin. "In this sad situation, I would like to convey to you, Mr. President, the expressions of deep condolences and the compassionate solidarity of the Italian Republic, as well as my personal sympathy," Mattarella wrote, according to the Italian news agency Ansa.

Message from Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was "deeply shocked" by the fatal fire in Crans-Montana. The British Foreign Office paid tribute to the Swiss rescue services for their efforts.

Andrii Sybiha, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, also expressed his solidarity with Switzerland. "Our thoughts are with those affected and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Stay strong, dear Swiss friends!"

Worldwide reporting

The international press is also stunned by the dramatic events in Crans-Montana. Media from all over the world are reporting on the accident. In Europe, but also in North America and Asia, headlines about the tragedy in the upmarket Swiss ski resort dominate the major daily newspapers and news portals, sometimes as the lead story on their front pages.

The influential French daily newspaper "Le Temps" is reporting on the events in Crans-Montana with a live ticker as the lead story.

The major French dailies are reporting in full on the Silverster accident in Valais - including "Le Temps".
Bild: Screenshot

The "New York Times" headlines its lead story in its online edition: "Dozens dead after fire at New Year's Eve party in Switzerland".

The fire in Crans-Montana dominates the headlines of the "New York Times". (Page translated into German using Google Translate).
Bild: Screenshot

The devastating fire catastrophe also occupied the media in Asia. The wide-reaching Japanese newspaper "Yomiuri Shimbun" reports on the disaster in Switzerland in its online edition. "Dozens dead, 100 injured in explosion and fire at restaurant in Swiss resort" is the headline of the news portal's report.

Asian media are also reporting on the fire disaster in the Valais ski resort (page translated into German using Google Translate).
Bild Screenshot

