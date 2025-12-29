Construction work on the new Pantanal Hall at Zurich Zoo is not progressing. Zoo Zürich

Two metal construction companies owned by Thomas Baltensperger in Höri have been placed in provisional debt-restructuring moratorium. The reason: a dispute with Zurich Zoo over delays to the Pantanal aviary.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Baltensperger companies are in provisional debt-restructuring moratorium following a dispute with Zurich Zoo over the Pantanal aviary.

The zoo collected four million in guarantees due to delays and cost increases.

Further negotiations between Zurich Zoo and Baltensperger are planned for January. Show more

Two companies owned by steel constructor Thomas Baltensperger from Höri, Baltensperger AG and Stahltech AG, are in provisional debt-restructuring moratorium. The District Court of Bülach has granted this from December 23, as published in the Official Gazette of the Canton of Zurich on Monday. Over 70 jobs are hanging by a thread.

The dispute revolves around the construction of the Pantanal aviary at Zurich Zoo, an 11,000 square meter bird cage up to 35 meters high for parrots, flamingos and other animals.

Baltensperger was to supply the complex metal construction with ten steel arches and a 1400-ton grid, but increasing demands led to delays and spiralling costs.

The zoo terminated the collaboration because the technical, scheduling and financial requirements were not met and called in guarantees amounting to four million Swiss francs, as theNZZwrites.

Negotiations planned for January

During the four-month period - which can be extended to eight - the companies can no longer be actively run, but are examining restructuring plans and continuing operations. Creditors could waive debts if employees and social security contributions are paid in full, otherwise there is a risk of bankruptcy. Despite the crisis, employees received their December salaries thanks to business partners.

Further negotiations between Zurich Zoo and Baltensperger are planned for January. The steel construction industry association has offered to mediate, but the zoo is not commenting at present. The opening of the aviary, originally planned for 2028, remains unclear.