A dioxin leak occurred at the Gerlafingen steelworks this winter. How did it happen?

The cause was a defective activated coke injection system and a faulty monitoring system.

According to experts, local residents are not at risk. Show more

A dioxin leak occurred at the Gerlafingen steelworks this winter. It went unnoticed for months. The cause: a defective activated coke injection system. Pollutants such as dioxins, furans and heavy metals could not be filtered out. Instead, they were released into the environment.

Patrick Puddu, a member of the management team at Stahl Gerlafingen, admitted to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that this was a serious mistake, as the company attaches great importance to sustainability.

The steelworks explains this with a changeover to a new monitoring system, which had "indicated the defect unsatisfactorily". As a result, "the malfunction was not noticed during the winter months".

The company sees the cause of the leak, which went undetected for a long time, in the switch to a new monitoring system that did not sufficiently indicate the malfunction. It was only when the purchasing department noticed that no more activated coke was being reordered that the problem was identified and rectified.

Residents need not fear for their health

A routine measurement of the chimney, which the Environment Agency orders every three years, also contributed to the discovery. This measurement took place on February 19, 2025, but the results were not available until two months later. On April 15, Stahl Gerlafingen informed the canton about the leak.

In consultation with the authorities, the steelworks now checks the functionality of the plant on a daily basis.

Residents need not fear for their health because of the incident, an expert told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The toxic substances would dilute relatively quickly. However, elevated dioxin levels can still be measured in the soil around the steelworks today, which can be traced back to the significantly higher emissions in the 1990s. The dioxins bind to dust particles in the air and end up in the soil with them.