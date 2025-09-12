In the canton of Fribourg, a driver has been convicted of giving the finger to road workers in the canton and overtaking them in a reckless manner. The man was sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 70 and a fine of CHF 600.
The district court of Gruyères also ordered him to pay the legal costs and the costs of the lawyer of the road worker who was mainly affected. "This judgment is a strong signal against any form of rudeness towards road maintenance staff and a call for caution and respect," the State of Fribourg announced on Friday.
The civil engineering office frequently noted incidents involving insults, rude gestures, threats and danger when staff were carrying out road maintenance work, the press release continued. The canton encouraged employees to systematically report such misconduct.
The convicted man decided not to appeal against the sentence.