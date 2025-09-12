  1. Residential Customers
"Strong signal against rudeness" Stinky finger against worker costs driver dearly

12.9.2025 - 12:18

A rude gesture has landed a driver in the canton of Fribourg with a conviction.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A driver in the canton of Fribourg insulted road workers and overtook them dangerously - the district court of Gruyères sentenced him to a conditional fine. The case should serve as a warning.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A driver has been sentenced for a disrespectful gesture.
  • He had shown a road worker the middle finger in the canton of Fribourg.
  • The sentence amounts to a conditional fine and a fine.
Show more

In the canton of Fribourg, a driver has been convicted of giving the finger to road workers in the canton and overtaking them in a reckless manner. The man was sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 70 and a fine of CHF 600.

The district court of Gruyères also ordered him to pay the legal costs and the costs of the lawyer of the road worker who was mainly affected. "This judgment is a strong signal against any form of rudeness towards road maintenance staff and a call for caution and respect," the State of Fribourg announced on Friday.

The civil engineering office frequently noted incidents involving insults, rude gestures, threats and danger when staff were carrying out road maintenance work, the press release continued. The canton encouraged employees to systematically report such misconduct.

The convicted man decided not to appeal against the sentence.

