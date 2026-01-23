A dispute in a bar in Schwyz escalates into an attack on a security guard. One man holds the security guard down while two others beat him with metal stools. Three months later, the man threatens a police officer.

Security beat him up Stools Fly Through Kontaktbar, Then He Threatens Police Officers — Man from Schwyz Sentenced

Here's what it's all about A man from Schwyz and his companions attacked a security guard at a contact bar.

Two of the men used metal bar stools in the incident; the security guard sustained multiple injuries.

Three months later, the man from Schwyz threatened a police officer and has now been convicted with a final judgment. Summary created with

An evening at a singles bar in the canton of Schwyz ends with a security guard sustaining a laceration, several bruises, and swelling on his face.

The incident was triggered by the behavior of a 37-year-old man from Schwyz who was at the bar with two companions in late August 2024, according to a final and binding penalty order issued by the Schwyz Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The security guard repeatedly asked the man to leave the bar because of his inappropriate behavior. When the man from Schwyz approached him, the security guard used pepper spray after issuing a warning.

Escorts reach for metal stools

A scuffle then breaks out. The man from Schwyz rips the security guard's T-shirt and shoves him against the bar.

One of his companions strikes the security guard on the head, causing a laceration. The altercation then escalates further: the second companion hurls a metal bar stool toward the man’s body or head. Shortly afterward, the first companion also grabs a stool and strikes him with it.

In addition to the laceration, the security guard suffered swelling on his nose and around both eyes. He also sustained bruises on his ribs and neck. Several glasses were broken during the altercation. The summary judgment does not indicate what happened afterward or whether the police intervened.

Threat Against a Police Officer

About three months later, the police encountered the man in question again following an emergency call reporting an injured person. One of the men from the bar was with him, and the officers arrested him.

The man from Schwyz responds to his colleague’s arrest with a threat. He points at one of the police officers and announces that the officer will “get it.” He also states that he owns a carbine and intends to load it.

The public prosecutor's office is now charging the man with assault, property damage, violence, and threats against authorities and public officials, as well as intentional obstruction of police duties.

He is sentenced to a suspended fine of 130 daily rates of 120 francs each. The total amount of 15,600 francs is suspended for a probationary period of two years.

However, the man must pay the fines and court costs, totaling 6,920 francs, within 30 days.

Compensation has not yet been determined

In addition, the man from Schwyz, along with his two companions, must reimburse the security guard for his expenses.

No final decision was reached in the criminal proceedings regarding potential claims for damages and compensation for pain and suffering. The parties involved were directed to pursue these matters through civil proceedings.

The summary judgment is final.