An argument at Globus escalates. A store detective breaks a customer's fibula. Now the two were on trial.

On May 11, 2023, a 49-year-old Swiss disability pensioner wanted to exchange a gift voucher worth CHF 1,000 for cash at Globus on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse.

The sales clerk tells him that this is not possible. So he approached other customers in the store and asked them if he could pay for their purchases with his voucher and if they would give him the cash.

A store detective was then ordered to escort the IV pensioner out of the store and possibly ban him from the premises. But the situation degenerated into a fight.

Fibula fracture, hematomas and abrasions

On the way out, the store detective grabbed the customer by the neck, pushed him to the ground after a scuffle and landed on top of him. The customer fought back and managed to get up again.

As the indictment states, the two "wedged themselves into each other", writes theNZZ. The customer was then thrown to the ground again.

The store detective remained kneeling over the IV pensioner for three and a half minutes. The surveillance video shows a colleague trying unsuccessfully to pull him away. The IV pensioner suffered a fractured fibula, haematomas and abrasions.

Both are defendants and private plaintiffs at the same time

Now the two meet again. At the Zurich district court. Both are accused and at the same time private plaintiffs in the trial.

The customer is accused of multiple threats, simple bodily harm and assault. He allegedly asked the security guard if he wanted a headbutt and even threatened to stab him. During the scuffle, he squeezed the store detective's testicles and bit him on the ear.

The now 30-year-old Turkish security guard lost his job after the incident and has remained unemployed to this day.

The public prosecutor is requesting a conditional fine of 150 daily rates of 60 francs each for the IV pensioner and 180 daily rates of 30 francs each for the store detective. The store detective's fine is to be enforced because he already has two previous convictions. He had threatened police officers, his ex-girlfriend and her new partner several times.

One admits everything, the other doesn't speak

The 30-year-old did not make a statement in court. He was too nervous to do so and referred to the interrogation by the public prosecutor. There he claimed that the customer had been aggressive and that he had feared an attack.

In the courtroom, he denied having bumped into the IV pensioner, the newspaper continues. He had also been looking for a job for a year and a half. He is financed by his parents, with whom he lives. His defense lawyer is demanding an acquittal. He also criticized the fractured fibula. The customer must have suffered this later.

Unlike the store detective, the IV pensioner admits to most of the crimes. Including squeezing his testicles and biting his ear. Because he was attacked, he acted in self-defense.

He also asked the store detective if he wanted a headbutt. But he never said anything about "stabbing". His defense lawyer demands acquittal.

800 francs satisfaction

In the end, the now unemployed store detective was found guilty on all counts. He is punished with a conditional fine of 180 daily rates of 30 francs each (5400 francs).

The fine will be enforced due to the previous convictions. The probationary period for a conditional previous conviction will be extended by one and a half years, until the end of 2026. There is also a fine of 300 francs. However, the court will not impose an expulsion from the country because this is a clear case of personal hardship.

The IV pensioner is acquitted of all charges. He is awarded CHF 800 in compensation for the public humiliation in the department store.

In addition to the fine and the compensation, the former store detective must pay CHF 2100 for the preliminary proceedings, CHF 2000 court fees and CHF 3470 for the IV pensioner's lawyer. This amounts to a total of around 14,000 francs. Added to this are the costs for his own requested defense lawyer.