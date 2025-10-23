On Thursday, the low-pressure system "Benjamin" will move across Switzerland and cause wind gusts of up to 160 km/h nationwide. The federal government is calling on the population to exercise caution - particularly between midday and the afternoon there is a threat of dangerous gusts.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Autumn storm "Benjamin" will bring strong westerly winds and rain from Thursday morning.

Wind speeds of up to 90 km/h are possible in the lowlands and up to 150 km/h at higher altitudes.

MeteoSwiss warns of considerable danger - loose objects should be secured. Show more

Switzerland is facing a turbulent Thursday: the storm depression "Benjamin" will reach the country from the morning and move from west to east across the northern side of the Alps during the course of the day. MeteoSwiss warns of considerable danger (level 3) - especially in the cantons of Bern, Zurich, Aargau, Solothurn, Lucerne and parts of eastern Switzerland and French-speaking Switzerland.

It's going to get really stormy today. Meteonews

According to forecasts, the wind will pick up in the west from Thursday morning around 9 am. The storm will reach its peak between 12 noon and 4 p.m., and about an hour later in the northeast. Peak winds of between 80 and 90 km/h are then expected in the lowlands. In exposed locations, such as on the Chasseral, the Säntis or in the Vallée de Joux, gusts of up to 150 km/h may occur.

"This is not the storm of the century, but the trees are still leafy - this increases the risk of branches breaking off or trees falling over," explains MeteoNews meteorologist Roger Perret in the MeteoNews blog. Walks in the forest or longer stays outdoors are therefore "not a good idea".

Active cold front breaks over the country

An active cold front is also moving across the country with the storm. It brings heavy rain showers and occasional thunderstorms. It will cool down noticeably behind the front - the snow line will drop to around 1000 meters by Friday evening. Significant fresh snow is expected in the Alps by the middle of next week.

"Over the course of the weekend, single-digit highs are expected at medium altitudes," writes MeteoNews. This marks the end of the mild October phase for good - now is the time to get out and about: Fit winter tires and secure balcony furniture.

In the Jura, the Alpstein, the canton of Bern and in north-western Switzerland, danger level 3 applies. Stormy conditions are also expected in Zurich, Aargau, Solothurn and large parts of French-speaking Switzerland.

The federal government recommends securing loose objects such as balcony furniture, flower pots or building covers and avoiding exposed places. Drivers should be prepared for strong crosswinds, especially on bridges and open stretches of road.

While the storm depression will gradually weaken from Friday, it will remain windy in large parts of the country. Meteorologists expect temperatures to remain well below the seasonal average for several days - and that the first snowfall up to medium altitudes will finally usher in autumn.