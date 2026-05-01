A glowing blue object could be seen in the Swiss sky on Friday evening. Bild: Sceenshot Youtube/liveblog-6leq5

A mysterious trail of light suddenly appeared in the Swiss night sky on Friday evening. After a short time, the object disappeared again - it was probably a Starlink satellite burning up.

Philipp Fischer

Observers of the night sky in northern and eastern Switzerland were amazed shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday evening. A blue, spherical light shone in the sky. After a few seconds, the object finally fizzled out and disintegrated.

A "Blick" reader from the Grisons Rhine Valley reported: "It was like a small dot in front and a line behind. It moved quickly and then there was like a sound wave. Then the front part went out first and after a few seconds the back part went out - it looked like a trail of light."

According to "20 Minuten", there were sightings in Rothrist AG, Bremgarten AG, Reinach BL, Dieterswil BE, Oberönz BE, Frauenfeld TG, Stäfa ZH, but apparently also in Ticino and Liechtenstein.

The unusual luminous object in the sky is probably a Starlink satellite from SpaceX that has burned up. The celestial phenomenon is not new. Back in August 2024, a Starlink satellite that entered the Earth's atmosphere and burned up caused excitement among observers. In March 2025, a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX caused a similar phenomenon.