Unknown persons beat up a 60-year-old passer-by in Bremgarten AG last Sunday evening. He is seriously injured and in hospital. The police are looking for witnesses.

An attack on a passer-by occurred in Bremgarten AG on Sunday. A 60-year-old man was seriously injured.

The 60-year-old man was still able to describe how he had been attacked and beaten up when he arrived at Muri Hospital with a work colleague late on Sunday evening. Due to his injuries, he had to be transferred to the cantonal hospital in Aarau during the night, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement.

According to initial reports, the victim suffered several fractures to his face, which could possibly lead to blindness in one eye.

Due to his state of health, the Aargau cantonal police were only able to question the victim for the first time at the end of the week. As the man described it, he was walking from the old town across Obertorplatz shortly after 10 p.m. on the Sunday evening in question. At the King Shisha Lounge Club there, he encountered two young men who insulted him for no reason. He walked on, but was then suddenly punched in the head.

The victim describes the two strangers as two 18 to 20-year-old men, each about 180 centimetres tall. One had shoulder-length hair, the other had a middle parting and a moustache. One was wearing a white turtleneck sweater, and the second was also partially dressed in white.

As part of a criminal investigation opened by the public prosecutor's office, the Aargau cantonal police have begun an investigation. The criminal investigation department is looking for eyewitnesses and is accepting information about the perpetrators.