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After the tragedy in Crans-Montana Strangers pose as close friends of the victims

Sven Ziegler

27.3.2026

Dozens of people gathered in Sion - including some who have nothing to do with the relatives.
Dozens of people gathered in Sion - including some who have nothing to do with the relatives.
KEYSTONE

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, people claiming to be close friends of the deceased are appearing in the families of the victims - even though they never knew them.

27.03.2026, 14:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, uninvolved persons pretended to be friends of the victims.
  • A young man admitted to the deception and apologized to the families affected.
  • Reactions are divided: While some appreciated the support, others found it alienating.
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In the wake of the tragedy in Crans-Montana, people claiming to be close friends of the deceased have appeared in the families of the victims - although they had no connection to them. This was reported by "20 Minuten" on Friday.

A young man who mingled with the mourners for weeks has now admitted that his story was not true. In a WhatsApp group with relatives, he wrote that he had "nothing to do with Le Constellation".

Interviews and appearances - all made up

The man had repeatedly claimed to have lost a friend himself in the fire disaster. He appeared at memorial events, accompanied families to appointments and gave interviews to several media outlets.

He presented himself as a close confidant of a victim - a role that he said he had completely invented.

Victim of Crans-Montana continues to suffer.

Victim of Crans-Montana continues to suffer"The people above me burned in my place"

The case is not an isolated one. Other people are said to have posed as friends of the victims. In one case, a young woman invited the media to her home and described an alleged friendship - however, doubts about her statements meant that the interview was never published.

Between help and irritation

According to "20 Minuten", the reactions of those affected varied. Some relatives felt that the support from these people was valuable. One father of a victim said that many of these people had come at a time when "only emptiness and tears" remained. For some, they had been a "lifeline".

Others reacted much more critically. One mother described how the young man had seemed "suspicious" to her early on. His changing statements had quickly raised doubts.

According to the newspaper, the young man explained that he had not wanted to harm anyone and was now undergoing treatment. He had apologized personally to several of those affected.

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