The case is not an isolated one. Other people are said to have posed as friends of the victims. In one case, a young woman invited the media to her home and described an alleged friendship - however, doubts about her statements meant that the interview was never published.
Between help and irritation
According to "20 Minuten", the reactions of those affected varied. Some relatives felt that the support from these people was valuable. One father of a victim said that many of these people had come at a time when "only emptiness and tears" remained. For some, they had been a "lifeline".
Others reacted much more critically. One mother described how the young man had seemed "suspicious" to her early on. His changing statements had quickly raised doubts.
According to the newspaper, the young man explained that he had not wanted to harm anyone and was now undergoing treatment. He had apologized personally to several of those affected.