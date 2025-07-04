City u sda

On Friday lunchtime, two masked robbers hold up the Zurich "Luxury Exchange" on Lindenplatz. They escape with loot worth several hundred thousand francs. The police are on the lookout for them.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two armed strangers have robbed a store on Lindenplatz in Zurich, slightly injuring an employee and stealing cash and luxury watches.

The men fled on foot in the direction of Rautistrasse and disappeared without a trace despite an immediate manhunt.

The police have published detailed descriptions of the perpetrators and are asking the public for information about the crime or the perpetrators. Show more

It was 12.30 p.m. when two previously unknown men entered the store at Lindenplatz 5. What happens next is reminiscent of a movie scene: the perpetrators threaten the two employees with a handgun - and brutally beat one of the men. He suffers minor injuries.

The men quickly and ruthlessly seize the money and expensive watches. The robbers then fled on foot in the direction of Rautistrasse. And disappeared without a trace before the police arrived on the scene.

The Zurich city police immediately launched a manhunt. Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute are securing evidence at the crime scene to track down the fugitive perpetrators.

Police publish descriptions of the perpetrators

The police publish a detailed description of the two suspects:

Perpetrator 1: Approximately 30 to 40 years old, about 180 cm tall, slim build, white skin color. At the time of the crime, he had short dark brown hair, was wearing dark pants, a checked shirt, a gray jacket, a peaked cap and black horn-rimmed glasses.

Perpetrator 2: Also about 30 to 40 years old and about 180 cm tall, but of medium build. He also has white skin and was wearing a white hoodie, a black neck tube, a black cap and a black rucksack during the robbery.

The city police are asking anyone who made suspicious observations at Lindenplatz or in the surrounding area at the time of the crime to report them immediately. Any tip, however small, could be decisive in catching the perpetrators.