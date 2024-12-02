The streetcar was severely damaged in the collision Instagram / Szene isch Züri

A truck collided with a streetcar in Zurich, resulting in considerable material damage. One person suffered minor injuries.

A serious accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Zurich's Seefeld district when a truck collided with a streetcar. The force of the impact left the streetcar badly damaged, with broken doors and shards covering the road. The exact circumstances that led to this incident are still unclear.

Zurich city police confirmed that a man who was on the streetcar suffered minor injuries. The damage to property is described as immense, but the exact amount of damage could not yet be quantified. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Investigations are ongoing

The police are still investigating the exact events that led to the collision. Eyewitness reports and video recordings could help to reconstruct the course of the accident. The incident caused a stir in the affected district as pictures of the damaged streetcar made the rounds.

The accident caused considerable traffic disruption in the Seefeld district. The clean-up work took several hours, while the police cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of passers-by. The road users affected had to expect detour and delays.