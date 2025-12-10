Several streetcar lines are affected. (symbolic image) Keystone

Streetcar services in Bern were restricted early on Wednesday morning due to a fire in the depot.

Noemi Hüsser

Bernmobil's public transport services in Bern are currently restricted. According to Bernmobil, lines 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 20 are affected. The reason for this is a fire at the depot on Bollingerstrasse, as reported by "Nau". As a result, some streetcars were unable to leave the depot.

According to Bernmobil, the restriction will last until around 8 am. Delays and cancellations are to be expected.

Lines 6, 7, 8 and 9 are restricted until around 10 am.