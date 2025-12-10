Delays and cancellationsStreetcar service disrupted in Bern - fire in the depot
Noemi Hüsser
10.12.2025
Streetcar services in Bern were restricted early on Wednesday morning due to a fire in the depot.
10.12.2025, 06:47
10.12.2025, 08:10
Noemi Hüsser
Bernmobil's public transport services in Bern are currently restricted. According to Bernmobil, lines 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 20 are affected. The reason for this is a fire at the depot on Bollingerstrasse, as reported by "Nau". As a result, some streetcars were unable to leave the depot.
According to Bernmobil, the restriction will last until around 8 am. Delays and cancellations are to be expected.
Lines 6, 7, 8 and 9 are restricted until around 10 am.