After suffering a stroke, Althia Bryden from London suddenly speaks with an Italian accent. This rare speech disorder has had a significant impact on her everyday life.

Althia Bryden, a 58-year-old woman from London, experienced a remarkable change after suffering a stroke in May: she now speaks with an Italian accent, even though she has never been to Italy. The stroke, caused by a blood clot in her brain, led to what is known as Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS), as the Daily Mail reports.

Bryden describes her situation as stressful and often feels like an actress in a constant performance. "My laughter and body language have completely changed," she explains to the Daily Mail.

Foreign accent syndrome is a disorder of motor speech control that gives the impression of a foreign accent. According to "Spektrum.de", FAS can be caused by neurological problems such as brain injuries, strokes, migraines or epileptic seizures. There are also psychogenic forms that can be triggered by stress or new medications.

"Very frustrating"

There is no specific therapy for FAS, but feedback-based language training and psychotherapeutic support can be helpful. The syndrome often regresses after a while, especially in psychogenic forms.

Althia Bryden is currently seeking help from speech therapists and hopes every day that the accent will disappear. Her conclusion: "It's very frustrating."