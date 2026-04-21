National Councillor Rémy Wyssmann is behind the disclosure of the federal government's contracts with Covid vaccine manufacturers. He is the cantonal president of the SVP Solothurn. (archive picture) Keystone

The Action Alliance for a Free Switzerland accuses the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) of "darkroom politics" in view of the still partially blacked-out contracts with the Covid vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Novavax. The Federal Council has feigned false facts.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Action Alliance for a Free Switzerland (ABF Switzerland) has commissioned a legal analysis of the federal government's contracts with Covid vaccine manufacturers, which have been publicly available since last week, and presented the results to the media in Bern on Tuesday. The results were "shocking", it said in a press release.

Although the purpose of the contracts was "supposedly to protect health from the Covid pandemic", none of the contracts contained any obligations for the manufacturers to deliver an effective or safe product - on the contrary. The liability risks lie unilaterally with the state and taxpayers.

Stricter liability demanded

The Solothurn SVP National Councillor and lawyer Rémy Wyssman, who fought legally for the disclosure of the contracts, is calling for those responsible to be held accountable and for liability to be tightened for senior managers and auditors in the Federal Administration. He announced that he would be submitting motions with corresponding demands in the upcoming special session of the Federal Assembly.

The question arises as to whether the Federal Council has violated mandatory principles of procurement law and whether it has wrongly concealed the essential content of these contracts from Parliament, the action alliance continued. The question also arises as to whether the Federal Council has violated the interests of the Swiss population by paying taxpayers' money amounting to over one billion Swiss francs for preparations. It is also unclear whether taxpayers' money was misappropriated.

At the latest when the vaccines were procured, the assumption of a life-threatening pandemic for the entire population was wrong, claims the campaign alliance. This is because 95% of those who died from Covid-19 were over 65 years old or previously ill.

The Federal Council preferred to "mislead the population by pretending false safety, efficacy and necessity - especially regarding the experimental nature of the Covid preparations - against its better judgment", criticizes the Coalition for Action, which says it stands up for self-determination and the rule of law in Switzerland.

Last Thursday, the FOPH published the unredacted contracts with the manufacturing companies. The Federal Office of Public Health had not issued a statement on the allegations by Tuesday afternoon.