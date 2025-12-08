The Swiss recorded an increase in overnight stays in hotels in October. sda (Archivbild)

Swiss hoteliers can be satisfied with 2025. The industry continues to grow, with strong growth in some areas and spread across almost all tourism regions. There were only declines in two places.

The Swiss hotel industry remains on course for success. After another increase in overnight stays in October, the industry can look back on a consistently strong summer season. The hotel industry is also heading for new record figures for the year as a whole.

In October, the number of overnight stays climbed by 4.1 percent year-on-year to 3.47 million, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. Swiss guests provided particular momentum in the "golden October" with a significant increase of 4.8%.

However, foreign demand also increased by 3.3%. This means that all months of the summer tourist season from May to October recorded year-on-year growth.

Record summer season

Over the entire summer season, 25.08 million overnight stays were recorded - an increase of 2.6% year-on-year and the highest figure ever recorded for this period.

Growth in the summer was driven primarily by European guests, whose demand rose by 3.8% to 6.9 million overnight stays. This is the highest figure since 2013, according to the FSO. Growth was particularly strong in the UK (+10.8%), followed by Germany, Italy and France.

Guests from America also set a record: with 3.1 million overnight stays (+3.4%), the continent achieved its highest summer figure to date. There was also an upward trend among domestic guests, with an increase of 2.8% to 11.7 million.

In contrast, demand from Asia remained subdued. Overnight stays fell by 1.1 percent, in particular due to a slump from Korea, the Gulf States and India.

Eleven out of thirteen regions grow

Regional growth is also broad-based: Overnight stays rose in eleven out of thirteen tourism regions, seven of which even achieved their best summer figures in over 30 years.

Graubünden topped the rankings with an increase of 122,000 overnight stays, followed by the Zurich region and Ticino. Only Geneva and the Bern region suffered slight declines.

From January to the end of October, the industry registered a total of 37.8 million overnight stays (+2.3 percent). Following the snowy start to the winter season, the hotel industry is therefore on course to beat last year's record of 42.8 million overnight stays.