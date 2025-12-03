On May 10, 2025, two young women poured raspberry syrup over SVP posters and signature sheets on Röschibachplatz in district 10. SVP

A 30-year-old female student was sentenced after the syrup attack on an SVP signature stand in Zurich in May. The SVP is now also demanding political consequences.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 30-year-old student was convicted of disruption and damage to property after a syrup attack on an SVP petition stand in Zurich-Wipkingen in May 2025.

She received a conditional fine of 90 daily rates of CHF 30 each, a fine of CHF 700 and CHF 800 in legal costs.

The SVP calls for annual reports on politically motivated acts of violence to be submitted to the municipal council by postulate. Show more

A syrup attack on an SVP petition stand in Zurich last May now has legal repercussions. A 30-year-old female student was found guilty of disrupting a political petition and minor damage to property, according to a penalty order seen by the NZZ.

She received a conditional fine of 90 daily rates of 30 francs each, a fine of 700 francs and procedural costs of 800 francs, according to a legally binding penalty order.

On 10 May 2025, two young women poured raspberry syrup over SVP posters and signature sheets on Röschibachplatz in district 10. The party, which was there to collect signatures for its asylum initiative, estimated the damage at around 300 francs and filed a complaint.

While one of the attackers has now been identified, the second perpetrator remains unknown. Proceedings against her are underway against persons unknown.

SVP submits postulate

After the second incident, the SVP demanded political consequences and submitted a postulate to the Zurich municipal council. This demands an annual brief report on all "politically and religiously motivated acts of violence" and a brief description of each incident. The crimes should be categorized as anti-police, left-wing extremist, Islamophobic or right-wing extremist.

According to the party, violence comes from all possible directions and should always be condemned. In Zurich, however, left-wing extremism clearly dominates. The situation there is also becoming increasingly threatening and the perpetrators of violence more ruthless.