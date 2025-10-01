Demonstrations against the planned doubling of tuition fees took place in several cities. Petar Marjanovic / blueNews

Swiss students are protesting against the planned doubling of tuition fees and handed over a petition with tens of thousands of signatures to the Federal Chancellery.

Swiss students are opposing the planned doubling of tuition fees and further cost-cutting measures in higher education. Their association handed over a petition with almost 35,000 signatures to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Wednesday.

The increase in fees is part of the Federal Council's 2027 relief package. The move would severely weaken equal opportunities and Switzerland as a location for education, wrote the Association of Swiss Student Bodies (VSS).

"Those who cut back on education today risk a shortage of skilled workers, less social mobility and a weakening of Switzerland as a location for innovation tomorrow," the communiqué stated. 34,538 people signed the petition.

Rally on Helvetiaplatz square

The handover of the petition was part of a national day of action against the austerity plans. A national rally was planned for the afternoon on the Bundesplatz. According to the local section of the VPOD union, around 700 people had already gathered for a rally in Zurich's Helvetiaplatz in the morning.

In Lausanne, according to a journalist from Keystone-SDA, around 150 people took part in a protest event on the grounds of the university. Actions also took place in other cities.

The planned austerity measures include cuts to the National Science Foundation. If funding is reduced as planned, this would result in up to 700 research projects and around 2,000 jobs not being funded between 2026 and 2028, criticized the VPOD.