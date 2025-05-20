Dorf AG Freienwil is facing a new challenge: the contract with the potential successor for the village store has fallen through. The reason for this is falsified documents submitted by the applicant, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".
The move to the new building, which is planned for September 2025, is getting closer - but the search for a suitable operator is starting all over again.
Dorf AG originally announced positive news at its general meeting in April. The construction of the new village store building on the village thoroughfare was to be completed within budget and on time.
Legal repercussions
The previous operator, Yvonne Wyss, did not want to continue running the store in the new building as the workload was too great for her and her family.
The search for a successor seemed successful until the Board of Directors and local councillor Gaudenz Schärer announced that the contract had not been concluded. The reason: the applicant had submitted falsified debt collection statements.
The forgery was discovered during an inspection by the debt collection office. This will lead to legal repercussions, as it is an official offense.
Despite the setback, Dorf AG remains optimistic. Schärer emphasizes that the search for a suitable operator is more important than the time pressure.