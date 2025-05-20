View of the Aargau village of Freienwil. Google Street View

The planned change of operator of the village store in Freienwil AG fails due to forged documents. Dorf AG now has to look for a successor again.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The contract with the potential new operator of the village store in Freienwil AG has fallen through.

The designated successor has submitted forged debt collection statements.

The forgery has legal consequences, as it is an official offense. Show more

Dorf AG Freienwil is facing a new challenge: the contract with the potential successor for the village store has fallen through. The reason for this is falsified documents submitted by the applicant, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The move to the new building, which is planned for September 2025, is getting closer - but the search for a suitable operator is starting all over again.

Dorf AG originally announced positive news at its general meeting in April. The construction of the new village store building on the village thoroughfare was to be completed within budget and on time.

Legal repercussions

The previous operator, Yvonne Wyss, did not want to continue running the store in the new building as the workload was too great for her and her family.

The search for a successor seemed successful until the Board of Directors and local councillor Gaudenz Schärer announced that the contract had not been concluded. The reason: the applicant had submitted falsified debt collection statements.

The forgery was discovered during an inspection by the debt collection office. This will lead to legal repercussions, as it is an official offense.

Despite the setback, Dorf AG remains optimistic. Schärer emphasizes that the search for a suitable operator is more important than the time pressure.