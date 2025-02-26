At 2 p.m., Defense Minister Viola Amherd presents the Armed Forces Dispatch 2025 and provides information on personnel matters.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viola Amherd comments on the personnel departures in the DDPS.

The media conference is over. You can read it here in the ticker. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

The media conference is over After 90 minutes, the media conference is now over. You can read the summary here. A 90-minute all-round attack Amherd slams reports on the table - then she really gets going

"A concerned citizen" The whistleblower letter from Ruag was an anonymous letter from a "concerned citizen". Ruag investigated the allegations in the letter and came to the conclusion that these allegations were false. This has since turned out to be a mistake. At the same time, Amherd emphasized that the DDPS, as the owner of Ruag, was not responsible for carrying out these investigations itself.

Indiscretions incriminate Amherd "The Federal Council discussed the leaks at length today," emphasizes Amherd. They also discussed possible measures to prevent future leaks. "What concerns me most is this indiscretion," said Amherd. The Federal Council was very concerned by the indiscretions, says Federal Council spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono. The government will continue this discussion on how leaks can be prevented.

Why are you really leaving, Mr. Süssli and Mr. Dussey? A journalist asks directly: He had not understood why Dussey and Süssli had handed in their resignations. Dussey replies that he is tired - in times of crisis, years count double. Süssli defends himself. He had reached the average term of office and emphasized that the timing for his resignation was ideal.

Amherd: "I don't understand the fuss" A journalist asks whether the Federal Council is still capable of working together in a spirit of trust. Amherd replies: "I very much hope that he is still capable of it. But incidents like this are not conducive to strengthening trust." In response to a question from another journalist, Amherd explained that it was not her will to inform her fellow councillors. The media were conjuring up a crisis situation. It had been a completely normal process. Moreover, it was not necessary to share the information earlier, as Süssli and Dussey did not suddenly resign from their posts. "I don't understand the uproar," said Amherd. One journalist suspects that waiting has increased the risk of leaks. Amherd disagrees with this assessment.

Dussey expresses concern Christian Dussey also bids farewell to his post as head of the Federal Intelligence Service, emphasizing that he took over the service in a completely new security situation, shaped by terrorism, cybercrime, extremism and the changed international security architecture. Director of the Federal Intelligence Service Christian Dussey. (archive photo) sda "It will remain a challenge for the FIS to meet all of the cantons' expectations," emphasizes Dussey. This worries him greatly. "The reform process has been initiated, the foundations have been laid. But significant successes will only be visible in a few years' time." He also admits that the reform he has initiated in the intelligence service is not yet producing the desired results. "I am very shocked at how poorly the employee surveys turned out," says Christian Dussey, head of the intelligence service. He has spoken to his colleagues about this. He believes in success, but that this will only become apparent in a few years' time.

Süssli: "I have focused my life entirely on fulfilling my duties" "I have focused my life entirely on fulfilling my duties and have carried them out to the best of my knowledge and belief. In doing so, I have always tried to remain true to my values and ideals I would like to thank my family, my wife and daughters," says Süssli. "Covid came two months after I took office," recalls Süssli. Whenever there were landslides, the army was always there. "Let's take care of our militia army," he reminds us. Süssli took stock at the end of last year. Many of his goals had been achieved or initiated. Head of the army Thomas Süssli. (archive image) sda "The collaboration was good, even very good," he says of his boss Viola Amherd. He appreciated the cooperation. He thanks his colleagues - for their loyalty and the open culture in the army. "The time is right for my successor," Süssli continues. Finally, Süssli says that he wants to complete this last year with the same vigor in order to create the best possible conditions for his successor.

Amherd thanks Süssli and Dussey Amherd received their resignations on January 20 and 30 respectively. She held talks with them about how to proceed. However, the WEF took place, a week without meetings and the Security Conference in Munich. "I would like an explanation as to how this could have been done more quickly," says Amherd. Amherd's successor should fill the positions as he sees fit. "That is important to me," she continues. She thanks Süssli and Dussey for the last three years.

"This way of handling confidential information is damaging to our institutions" Information will now be provided on personnel matters. The Federal Council took note of the dismissal today. Amherd regrets that the information was leaked to the public beforehand, but does not blame the media. Both Süssli and Dussey would therefore not have had the opportunity to personally inform their closest colleagues of their departure. "Such a way of dealing with confidential information is damaging to our institutions," adds Amherd.

"Only a third of the ground forces are operational" Army chief Thomas Süssli explains that only around a third of the ground troops can currently be equipped for national defense: "There is a lack of radios, machine guns, etc.," he emphasizes.

"1 percent, insane" This afternoon, Amherd seems to be going all out. Although these loans are included in the army budget, the financing is still anything but secure: "You know it as well as I do: the moment of truth comes every year during the budget debate," explains Viola Amherd. "Parliament has included this increase in the next financial plan, with a growth path of 1 percent - 1 percent, insane," says Amherd with a grin and a telling shrug of the shoulders. Then she says: "The state has revenue, that's how state tasks are financed. There is one state task that every state must fulfill: Internal security."

Real estate loans for 185 million francs With this loan, the state government wants to set up a new medical center and a relocatable troop accommodation facility in addition to a number of smaller projects. Amherd lists one project after another. And at speed. The defense minister seems visibly annoyed. Top and key projects in the DDPS are on track: Defense Minister Viola Amherd and Chief of the Armed Forces Thomas Süssli in front of the media in Bern. sda

Digital network and networking for 372 million francs The Federal Council wants to improve the command capability and networking of the armed forces. IT is to be improved for CHF 110 million, new software for data exchange is to be introduced for CHF 72 million, a further CHF 30 million is to be invested in relocating the test and integration environment from Dübendorf to Frauenfeld and the encryption procedures are to be reduced and harmonized for CHF 50 million. Finally, new sensors and mini reconnaissance drones are to be purchased for CHF 80 million and CHF 30 million respectively. In order to guarantee the security of the digital network, data would have to be transmitted in encrypted form. However, the army currently works with a large number of different systems. Finally, new sensors and mini reconnaissance drones are to be purchased for 80 and 30 million francs respectively.

2.00 p.m. Federal Council wants to upgrade the army with a 1.7 billion franc package The army is to make armaments purchases worth 1.5 billion francs in the near future. A further 185 million francs are to be spent on more modern troop accommodation. The 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch is also intended to seal the end of the current Patrouille Suisse. On Wednesday, the Federal Council adopted the latest proposal for the modernization of the armed forces. Parliament will decide on this. In total, it involves commitment credits of around 1.7 billion Swiss francs, as announced. According to the Federal Council, capability gaps exist above all in the areas of command and control and networking, as well as in the intelligence network and sensors, ground operations and cyberspace. The national government wants to close some of these gaps with the Armaments Program 2025. Around CHF 1.5 billion is to be made available for this purpose. The Federal Council is also once again proposing the complete decommissioning of the F-5 Tiger fleet in the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch. Flight operations are to be discontinued by the end of 2027 at the latest. This means that Patrouille Suisse will lose its current aircraft. The DDPS is still examining whether the aerobatic squadron can then be continued with a different type of aircraft.

2.03 p.m. "The Federal Council condemns these indiscretions" Federal Council Spokesperson Andrea Arcidiacono begins the meeting with a rebuke. He tells the media: "The Federal Council condemns these indiscretions". The indiscretions caused "considerable disruption", Arcidiacono continued. A criminal complaint has been filed.

1.46 p.m. From 2 p.m. in the live ticker At 2 p.m., Defense Minister Viola Amherd presents the Armed Forces Dispatch 2025 and provides information on personnel matters. Show more

On Tuesday, several top officials in Viola Amherd's department handed in their resignations. This information was leaked to the public.

One day after the information leak, Viola Amherd's Department of Defense confirmed the two departures at the head of the Armed Forces and the Intelligence Service. The Federal Council took note of this on Wednesday. The reasons for the departures initially remained unclear.

On Tuesday, the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" was the first to report in its online edition on the resignations of army chief Thomas Süssli and head of the intelligence service Christian Dussey. The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has not yet wanted to confirm the facts, but has filed criminal charges against persons unknown due to the indiscretion.

The department only made an official announcement after the Federal Council meeting on Wednesday. The information that had long been circulated in the media was confirmed. According to this, Army Chief Süssli will step down at the end of 2025, while Intelligence Service Chief Dussey will remain in office until the end of March 2026.

The reasons for Süssli's and Dussey's departure were not disclosed in the two separate announcements. However, both will answer questions from the media in the afternoon.