St. Gallen National Councillor Markus Ritter wants to join the Federal Council. Picture: Keystone

Practically at the last second, Markus Ritter is facing competition for the office of Federal Councillor after all. In an interview with blue News, he assesses the two-man ticket and comments on a possible wild election.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, Zug cantonal councillor Martin Pfister announced his intention to run for the Federal Council in March.

His fellow candidate, farmers' association president Markus Ritter, is pleased with Pfister's decision: "It's important that parliament has a choice," he tells blue News.

He regrets that there is no woman on the ticket. Nevertheless, Ritter does not believe in a wild protest vote. Show more

Since yesterday, Monday, it has been clear that two men are standing for the middle seat in the Federal Council. St. Gallen National Councillor and Farmers' Association President Markus Ritter announced his candidacy a week ago. Pfister is running against him - but not the party president and initial favorite to succeed Gerhard Pfister, but Martin Pfister, a member of the Zug cantonal government who has been largely unknown at national level until now.

The two men with Federal Council ambitions have not had much to do with each other so far: "We don't know each other personally, but I'm looking forward to talking to him," Markus Ritter told blue News. He is not annoyed that he now has a rival at practically the last minute - the registration deadline expired on Monday afternoon. On the contrary: "I am grateful to Mr. Pfister. It's important that parliament has a choice."

Zug cantonal councillor Martin Pfister announced his candidacy for the Federal Council on Monday. Archive picture Image: Keystone

The discussions of the last few days have shown that the other parliamentary groups are demanding a choice. And Ritter is convinced: "We are a good team."

"A definitive decision is needed"

But it is also a fact that there are two men. The desire for a woman on the ticket has been repeatedly expressed recently, especially from the left, but also from the centrist women. Ritter also emphasizes: "It would have been nice if a woman had also run." The center has numerous capable female politicians. "But ultimately, a definitive decision is needed for a candidacy, and that didn't happen."

However, the centrists should not be held too much responsible in this regard: "With Ruth Metzler, Doris Leuthard and Viola Amherd, three centrist women have been members of the Federal Council in the last 25 years," says Ritter. The centrists have shown that they not only have qualified women in their own ranks, but also bring them into the Federal Council.

Will an explosive candidate win the race?

With the two-person ticket, the centrist party formally meets the minimum requirement, but also risks political intrigue. Before Pfister's candidacy, SP National Councillor Roger Nordmann, for example, caused a stir with his statement that he would vote for a GLP member instead of a centrist representative on a one-way ticket. Although there are now two candidates, the left-wing camp in particular is unlikely to be really happy about this.

Especially as Markus Ritter, a politician from the conservative wing of the center, is the clear favorite in the race. When asked about the possibility of an explosive candidate, Ritter puts it into perspective: "If Martin Pfister and I pass the security check and are put on the ticket by our parliamentary group on February 21, I assume that one of us will be elected by the United Federal Assembly."

However, Ritter has no intention of using Pfister's candidacy as an alibi to appease the other parliamentary groups and somehow present a two-person ticket: "I am convinced that Martin Pfister also has many positive qualities that would enable him to hold the office of Federal Councillor."

"Parliamentary groups have confirmed that they will stick to the ticket"

He also believes that a wild election, in which a centrist who is not on the party's official ticket is elected, is not a realistic scenario: "All parliamentary groups have confirmed that they will stick to the ticket if selected." If the center now comes to the conclusion that Martin Pfister and he are valid candidates, it would be difficult to claim "that no one on the ticket is eligible for parliament".

Ritter certainly has a decisive advantage over his rival: as probably the best-known politician from the agricultural sector in Bern, he is considered influential and well connected. "I don't really have to introduce myself to many people," says Ritter. And, as we know, the Federal Council is elected by Parliament. "Most Council members know how I function and how I work." He is likely to score points with the conservative camp in particular.

Ritter also sees the earlier announcement of his candidacy as a trump card - albeit only a marginal one: "I probably have a small head start in terms of time and have already been able to set things in motion this week." However, Pfister will try to recommend himself as a suitable candidate in Bern in the coming weeks. On Thursday, he will speak to the media about his campaign for the first time in Baar. Exciting weeks lie ahead for Swiss politics.

More videos on the topic