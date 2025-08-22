The Federal Council wants a new e-ID law. The electorate can vote on it in September. sda

For the first time, major senior citizens' associations are speaking out positively about the new E-ID Act. They see it as a gain in security and convenience. But they also have clear expectations of its implementation.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is making a second attempt at an e-ID law - and this time the chances are good: according to surveys, 60 percent of the population are in favor.

Senior citizens, who had clearly rejected the project in 2021, are also surprisingly positive.

Major retirement organizations such as Pro Senectute and Vasos support the law, but emphasize its voluntary nature.

Opponents, on the other hand, warn of data protection loopholes, creeping coercion and the loss of the right to an offline life. Show more

Switzerland is making a second attempt at electronic identity - or E-ID for short. And this time the chances are good: according to a new survey, 60 percent of voters would definitely or somewhat approve of the law. 36 percent are even clearly in favor.

What is surprising is that the older generation in particular, who were clearly against the project just a few years ago, are now more open to it. According to the survey, 56% of senior citizens would be in favor of the e-ID. This is the deciding factor in the result: senior citizens are the most likely to go to the ballot box.

An important reason for this turnaround: The major senior citizens' associations have changed their stance.

Pro Senectute does not say yes, but sees advantages

Pro Senectute, the country's largest senior citizens' organization, emphasizes: "We welcome the bill in that it creates a state-controlled and trustworthy platform," says spokesman Peter Burri Follath. However, it is important that use remains voluntary and that no one is disadvantaged if they do not want to use the digital solution. However, Pro Senectute is not issuing a slogan.

«Digital communication over distance is a blessing for many.» Peter Burri Follath Spokesperson Pro Senectute

As an example of successful digitalization among the older population, he mentions the opportunities for social contact. Apps such as WhatsApp and Facetime have become the standard way for many families to reach grandparents during the pandemic. "Digital communication over distance is a blessing for many," says Burri.

The simplicity of these apps has also contributed to their success. "E-ID must not become too complex, it must remain simple and easy to understand. As soon as the apps become overloaded and complex, senior citizens often turn away."

Vasos President praises barrier-free E-ID app

Vasos, the umbrella organization of active senior citizens' and self-help groups with around 129,000 members, is also striking a new tone. President Bea Heim explains: "The board is proposing a yes." Although this will not be officially decided until next week, the direction is clear.

Vasos rejected the proposal in 2021 because private companies were supposed to issue the e-ID at the time. Now the responsibility lies with the state, which Heim says is a crucial point.

What are the specific benefits of the e-ID? Bea Heim gives examples: "It increases security on the internet and makes contact with banks, insurance companies and public authorities easier. Many things can be done conveniently from home - from bank accounts to AHV matters."

«The e-ID makes it possible to act independently and self-determined - it makes life easier.» Bea Heim Former National Councillor

She also sees advantages for people with disabilities: Barrier-free operation, enlargeable font, read-aloud function and voice control should ensure that everyone can participate. Heim is almost surprised: "For once, the legislator has ensured that everyone really can participate in social life."

Opponents: voluntary participation will not last long

But as much support as there is, not everyone is convinced. Critics fear risks and the threat of coercion. They doubt that data protection is sufficiently guaranteed. Anyone using an electronic identity online leaves traces behind - and these could, they fear, be misused by authorities or companies. A data leak or hacker attack cannot be completely ruled out either.

Another major concern is the question of voluntariness. The federal government promises that no one will be forced to use it. However, opponents fear that public authorities or private companies could gradually build up pressure.

«The E-ID Act would only be the first step. After three or four years, the law will be extended bit by bit.» Nils Fiechter President of the Young SVP Switzerland

The right to an offline life is also mentioned: in the canton of Geneva in particular, the population recently decided in a referendum that nobody should be forced to use digital channels. This protection is too weakly anchored in the new e-ID law.

Yes camp has declared more budget

The supporters range from the SP, Greens, EVP, FDP, GLP to the center and numerous associations. They have so far declared around CHF 420,000 for their campaign. The Federal Council and Parliament are also recommending a yes vote.

On the other side are the SVP, EDU, PdA and movements such as Friends of the Constitution, Mass-voll and the Pirate Party. The latter argue on the basis of data protection and civil liberties. Their campaign budget to date is CHF 135,000 - significantly smaller, but with a loud message.

